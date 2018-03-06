Arie Luyendyk Jr. Accused of Sliding Into Ex’s Instagram After Dumping Fiance for Another Woman

In the wake of dumping his fiance for another woman, Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. is now accused of trying to slide into an ex’s DMs as well.

Taking to social media, former Bachelor contestant Bekah Martinez shared screenshots of Luyendyk Jr. having messaged her at the beginning of February, seemingly attempting to start something up with her.

In one of the messages, Luyendyk Jr. joked about realizing that she was born the same year as his “first 2-on-1.”

Putting him on blast on social media, Martinez wrote, “dm’ing your ex is a good look too,” and added, “yeah arie was probably being friendly but guess what I DONT CARE HAHAHA, BOY BYEEEEE.”

dm’ing your ex is a good look too 🙃 @ariejr pic.twitter.com/dRQYw6fIbZ — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) March 6, 2018

Chris Harrison, host of The Bachelor, recently defended the shows filming of the dramatic finale breakup by saying, “You don’t get to just tell the fairytales.”

During the March 5 episode, Luyendyk Jr. gave the final rose to Becca Kufrin and then subsequently proposed to her. However, the show also aired him breaking up with her weeks later and that proved to be highly controversial.

Many fans took to social media to criticized the show, with former Bachelor cast member Ben Higgins saying, “How did this breakup end up on camera? Seems like a private conversation. We don’t belong in this conversation…”

Harrison has now defended the producers’ choice to air the footage of the breakup.

“There was no way Arie was going to do this and look great. In my opinion, you don’t get to just tell the fairytales,” he said.

“That was wild,” he added, according to PEOPLE. “16 years of this and that was breathtaking. It’s going to take a little bit of time to process all of that even for myself.”

Kufrin also recently opened up about the breakup. “It was embarrassing the way he broke up with me with the full cameras and crew around,” she told PEOPLE.

“There was a better and more tactful way to do it,” the 27-year-old added. “A breakup is hard enough, and to have it all filmed and have to re-watch it and know that people all across the country are watching you get your heart broken, it is embarrassing. It’s not fun. I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. It was like a slap in the face.”

She went on to reveal that the breakup happened while while they were on a weekend trip in Los Angeles, and took her completely by surprise.

“I never thought for a million years that once the going started to get tough that he would throw in the towel and jump ship and say, ‘Oh sorry, I changed my mind,’” Kufrin said. “I didn’t think we were at that point whatsoever.”