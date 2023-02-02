'Bachelor' Alum Sarah Herron Shares Her Newborn Son Died After She Gave Birth at 24 Weeks

The Bachelor alum Sarah Herron is dealing with an unimaginable loss. On Wednesday, Herron shared that her newborn son died after she gave birth to him at 24 weeks pregnant, as E! News reported. She also revealed that she and her fiancé, Dylan Brown, named their late son Oliver.

Herron posted several photos on Instagram, including one in which she and Dylan cradle their newborn son. She explained that she gave birth on Jan. 28 and that Oliver passed away shortly thereafter while he was in his father's arms. Her caption read, "There are no words for the magnitude of loss and pain we're experiencing. It's beautiful and simultaneously tragic. He had my nose and his dad's mouth and long fingers."

As Herron noted, Oliver was their "IVF miracle" who "defied so many odds." She continued, "Our time together was short, but we are grateful for the days we had with Oliver in my belly. He has taught us so much about the integrity of life, love and death. Oliver filled our home and hearts with so much love and most importantly, optimism. The stars aligned to create Baby Oliver with a deep, meaningful purpose bigger than we'll ever understand." The Bachelor in Paradise alum added that Oliver's legacy "will always be larger than life to us."

Understandably, Herron wrote that she and Dylan's hearts are "shattered beyond comprehension." But, they take comfort in knowing that Oliver "only ever knew love and will not suffer in a body that wasn't built for this life." She ended her message by writing that they'll never understand how such a cruel fate occurred, but that Oliver will forever be loved.

The Bachelor community soon responded to Herron's post with an outpouring of love. Jade Roper wrote, "Oh, Sarah, I love you so much. I'm so sorry, my heart is broken and grieving with you. Sending my love to you and Dylan. Sweet little baby Oliver, you are so loved." Ashley Spivey, who has also dealt with pregnancy loss, shared some powerful words with Herron. Spivey wrote, "I would do anything to take away this pain for you. Oliver will always be with you and I know you and Dylan will keep his memory alive no matter what. He will visit you in small ways and you will live for those moments."