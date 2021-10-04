‘Bachelorette’ Alum Clare Crawley Emotionally Admits Post-Breakup Period Has ‘Brought Her to Her Knees’

Clare Crawley opened up a little bit about how she is doing after her split from Dale Moss. The former The Bachelorette star was brought “to my knees” last week, but she is not letting that keep her down, Crawley wrote in an Instagram Story post on Saturday. Crawley, 40, starred on The Bachelorette Season 16, famously leaving partway after falling in love with Moss. They were engaged, but broke up for good late last month.

Late Saturday, Crawley shared a video of herself walking her dog, alongside a long caption. “It takes a lot to bring me to my knees… but damn this week has pushed me to that point,” she wrote. “One thing I refuse to do though is stay down. I’ll be damned if I let it all take me out, so amidst all this I’m taking steps, even if [they] are small. I will feed myself the right food, drink some water, and handle it the best I know how.” In the end, she thanked her fans for their messages of support, noting they have not gone unnoticed.

Crawley and Moss met during her season of The Bachelorette last year. After just four episodes, Crawley decided Moss, 33, was the man for her, so they left the show prematurely, and Tayshia Adams was brought in as her replacement. Moss and Crawley got engaged, but called it off in January. In July, their engagement was back on though, as the two were pictured wearing matching rings. This also sparked rumors they secretly got married. That turned out not to be true.

Last week, a source told Page Six the two broke up for good, and their relationship “didn’t end well.” A source close to Moss said the two disagreed on several major issues, including when to have children. “People will spread lies or always want to point the finger, but the fact of the matter is, there’s no one person to blame in this situation,” the source said.

On Thursday, Crawley confirmed the two broke up, and she did not want to go into detail with fans. “I’m choosing not to speak right now on the details of my relationship, because at the end of the day anyone can put on an ACT or throw words together to form any narrative they want,” she wrote. “What I will speak on is emotionally and physically I’m going through a lot with healing from my recent surgery still, and my mother being placed on hospice care now. So my energy is focused on grieving, healing, and being present at home here in Sacramento while trying to share and help others going through similar life experiences as I’m sharing today.”

In the end, she wrote that she was thankful for the people in her life who love her and stuck by her side. ” I am just thankful for the people in my life who offer genuine unconditional love with no personal gain, and stand by me through thick and thin,” Crawley wrote. “ESPECIALLY WHEN THE CAMERAS ARE OFF with no accolades. Actions speak for themselves.”