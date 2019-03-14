‘Bachelor’ Alum Danielle Maltby Would ‘Consider’ Becoming the ‘Bachelorette’ After Paulie Calafiore Cheating Scandal

Hannah Brown may be the new Bachelorette, but Bachelor alum, Danielle Maltby, may not turn down the gig if offered the title.

After her Twitter followers suggested she consider herself the honor, it added a little food for thought.

“I was like, well, ‘I don’t think I can do it’ and then I was like, “Well, it might be kind of nice to have 30 men chasing after me,’” she told Us Weekly in an interview. “I mean, maybe in the future, yeah, I’d consider it.”

The 33 year old appeared on Season 21 of The Bachelor back in 2017 when she competed for the heart of Nick Viall. When that didn’t work out as she had hoped, she developed a relationship with former Big Brother contestant, Paulie Calafiore last year.

Unfortunately, she and Calafiore didn’t work out either when she discovered he was hooking up with MTV’s Challenge star, Cara Marie. Ready for the plot twist? Marie found out she was being played by her co-star as well, so both women released text messages to the news outlet on Dec. 2018.

“That whole time, he was sleeping with me in Africa and I had no idea [he was talking to Danielle],” Marie said.

Maltby went on to agree with disgust saying, “I want to vomit because it makes me so sick to think that someone can sit there and spout out these professions of love to me and then hang up the phone and go and f—k someone else. I don’t blame Cara in this.”

Despite both women walking away from Calafiore hurt, both have moved on. Maltby even expressed the joy she’s feeling at this stage in her life saying she’s “so freakin’ happy.”

“My life is gold right now,” she expressed. “I’m just very happy in this space that I am in and I guess we’ll just have to see what the future holds.”

She even had some wishful words for the new couple, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph.

“I think he made a very emotional decision and I hope, I really hope it works out for him and I really hope it works out for Cassie too,” she shared. “I really hope they’re both happy.”

Hopefully Brown will find that same kind of happiness on an all new season of the ABC hit show — which she’s already started filming for by the way. In fact, during the two-night season finale of The Bachelor when Chris Harrison announced her as the new Bachelorette, she had the honor of handing out her first rose!