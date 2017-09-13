‘Bachelor’ Alum Britt Nilsson Ties the Knot

Britt Nilsson is married!

The Bachelor alum married boyfriend Jeremy Byrne in California on Saturday, saying “I do” at Green Oak Ranch in Vista, California in front of 160 guests, Us Weekly reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Jeremy’s great grandfather actually started this ranch way back when, so it’s been in his family forever,” Nilsson dished. “It’s really beautiful and very nostalgic for Jer for sure.”

The outdoor ceremony was officiated by Byrne’s grandfather and was followed by games, mocktails and a petting zoo for the kids in attendance.

Nilsson shared several moments from the day on social media, including a shot of the couple during the ceremony and a photo of the embellished white Converse sneakers she donned on the big day along with her Matthew Christopher trumpet gowns.

The love of my life 💕🌸⭐️🔥 A post shared by Britt Nilsson (@brittkarolina) on Sep 10, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

I have the best roomie everrr! Look at the shoes she made for me to wear today!!! @juliasobo you are a wizard!!! ♥️💕💖❤️ I mean, come on!!!! I love you! A post shared by Britt Nilsson (@brittkarolina) on Sep 9, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

“The. Happiest. Day. Of. My. Life!!!!!!!!!” Byrne captioned a video of the pair leaving the reception amid a line of sparklers. “I get to spend the rest of my life with the most amazing man on the planet!! Jeremy, I choose you forever!!!”

The. Happiest. Day. Of. My. Life!!!!!!!!! I get to spend the rest of my life with the most amazing man on the planet!! Jeremy, I choose you forever!!! 💖💕❤️😍🔥⭐️🌸😊🔥💍🤵👌👰🌸❤️♥️😊💖 A post shared by Britt Nilsson (@brittkarolina) on Sep 10, 2017 at 3:04pm PDT

Nilsson and Byrne began dating in 2016 and announced their engagement in May. Nilsson, who competed on Season 19 of The Bachelor, shared that now that she’s married, she’s looking forward to the simple things with her husband.

“I just want to go to the grocery store and get a bunch of stuff, come home and make dinner and watch a movie,” she said. “He’s my best friend.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @brittkarolina