Audrey Roloff Takes Daughter Ember on First Boat Trip in Adorable Photos

Former Little People, Big World stars Audrey and Jeremy Roloff helped daughter Ember Jean spend Labor Day crossing off another first.

As others spent their Labor Day at family cookouts, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff hopped on the boat and headed for Lake Billy Chinook in Oregon with their almost 1-year-old daughter Ember Jean, who donned an adorable life jacket and sun hat for the big event.

“Having a ‘laborious’ day on the lake today! Jer’s first time on the slalom ski, and Ember’s first time on the boat! What’s everyone else up to on the long weekend?!” Audrey captioned the series of photos, one of which showed the family of three close together, baby Ember secured in a life jacket.

Roloff also requested that “all you married peeps out there don’t forget to share your ‘weekend I do’s’ with #weekendidos we love sharing how all y’all are getting creative with your quality time together as you are living out “I do” on the weekends;)”

Audrey, Jeremy, and Ember Jean’s day was filled with plenty of sun and water, with both dad Jeremy and mom Audrey hitting the water for some water sports, like water skiing, though little Ember will have to wait a few more years to do the same, instead staying nestled up on the boat.

Her first boat excursion is not the only major milestone that the 11-month-old has reached in recent weeks. In August, Audrey announced on Instagram that her little girl had marked a new month of life with a number of new impressing skills and achievements.

“FIRST STEPS,” Audrey excitedly announced. “11 months old and Ember is determined to figure out the whole walking thing. he is especially inspired by her cousin Jackson! She took her first steps after watching him walk all over the place!!Girlsie is just tryin to keep up with her bud.”

Along with becoming bi-pedal, Audrey also announced that Ember now counts eight teeth with “2 more currently comin in hot.” Ember is also becoming quite the talker, saying words like “bye bye, hiiiiiiiii, Dada, book,” and most recently saying “Mommm-uhh for the first time.” Ember has also taken a liking to “dogs, pointing, chicken, and doing ‘the face’ as we call it (you’re MISSING OUT if you haven’t seen ‘the face’ yet)” She also “loves blowing kisses.”

Unfortunately for fans, they will have to stick to Instagram or Audrey and Jeremy’s recently announced podcast for updates on the family, as it was recently announced that they had made the decision not to return to TLC‘s Little People, Big World.