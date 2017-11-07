Audrey Roloff Shares Secret to Her Strong Marriage With Husband Jeremy

Audrey Roloff shared an adorable photo of her family, including husband Jeremy Roloff and their baby daughter, Ember on Sunday. In the caption, she also shared a secret about how they keep their marriage strong.

Audrey wrote on Instagram that the couple keeps a “marriage journal,” which they write in every Sunday “to help us connect, communicate, and grow in love.”

“It has been by far the greatest communication tool in our marriage,” she wrote.

“The first question in our journal is: ‘What brought you joy this week?’ The last 4 weeks my answer has been the same… ‘Ember’s smile,’” Audrey continued. “I mean come on, how could it not be?! It has become one of my life’s greatest joys to smile back at my daughter and laugh when she laughs.”

She also plugged the Navigator’s Council journal they use. The couple founded the company.

Audrey and Jeremy welcomed their first baby in September. Ember Jean Roloff weighed 7.13 pounds at birth.

“Labor is such a wild and miraculous process and meeting our baby girl for the first time filled us with uncontainable joy,” the new parents told Us Weekly in September. “We are so thankful for this little life we’ve been blessed with and cannot wait to see all that she becomes.”

Two weeks after Ember was born, Audrey revealed that she struggled with postpartum depression.

“The first 24 hours with Ember were bliss, but after that it was as if I went back into labor again… I was well prepared for the pain and suffering that comes with childbirth, but I was not prepared for the pain and suffering that comes afterwards,” she wrote. “I got all the things… the common “TMI” postpartum hurts, along with severe engorgement, too much milk, not enough milk, blisters, bruises, clogged ducts, and mastitis. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but the pain that I’ve experienced while breast feeding has been comparable to unmedicated labor contractions. Inevitably, all of this has left me feeling like I am failing my baby, frustrated, discouraged, and heart ached. But even though the tearful sleepless nights persist, so will I.”

Audrey and Jeremy married in 2014. The 27-year-old Jeremy is the son of Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff, the stars of TLC’s Little People, Big World. The Roloff family lives in a farm near Portland, Oregon.