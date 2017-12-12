Audrey Roloff Gets Mom-Shamed Again Over This Part of Ember’s Outfit

Audrey Roloff has found herself at the center of another controversy.

Starting new traditions now that we’re a family of three. Taking our little adventurers out Christmas tree picking🎄🎄🎄What are some of your favorite family traditions?! #journeyofjerandauj #weekendidos A post shared by Audrey Mirabella Roloff (@audreyroloff) on Dec 8, 2017 at 7:06pm PST

On Saturday, the Little People, Big World cast member took to Instagram to share pictures of a new family tradition — picking out a Christmas tree.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Starting new traditions now that we’re a family of three. Taking our little adventurers out Christmas tree picking🎄🎄🎄What are some of your favorite family traditions?!” Roloff captions the set of photos, which shows Audrey Roloff, husband Jeremy Roloff, their daughter Ember Jean, as well as Zack Roloff and his wife and daughter. The second image is a picture just of Ember Jean.

While the images seem innocent enough, one commenter took issue with the Carhartt jacket that Roloff had chosen to dress her daughter in.

“Not being a critic or hating on your parenting style but being 100% mom to mom here . Your little beauty shouldn’t be wearing that puffy jacket in her car seat . It endangers her in the event of a car accident,” the fan wrote. “I also made his mistake and thankfully my daughter never sustained any injury but it was another mom who pointed it out to me and I appreciated her concern so I know you probably get the most unsolicited parenting advice available but I hope I am not offending you.”

Other fans were quick to point out that the pictures taken were outside and not in the car.

Roloff isn’t a stranger to mom-shaming, constantly facing criticism for how she chooses to dress her daughter. In October, she was criticized for dressing her daughter in leggings rather than a dress. During that same month, she was accused of putting her daughter in a “straitjacket” after she shared a picture of her carrying Ember Jean Roloff in a baby carrier.