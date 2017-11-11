Audrey Roloff Reveals How Daughter Ember Jean Is ‘Growing’ Into Her Name

After welcoming their first child together this past September, Little People, Big World cast member Audrey Roloff and her husband Jeremy are certainly enjoying parenthood.

The TLC reality star has been sharing updates of her pregnancy since first announcing the couple was expecting earlier this year. And now the 26-year-old is taking to Instagram share monthly updates that include a cute photograph and facts about her darling daughter.

On Friday, Roloff shared an image and lengthy caption of her daughter, while laying out on a monthly milestone map, along with a wreath around the month.

“Our Ember girl is 2 MONTHS OLD today and she’s already growing into her name. The dictionary defines EMBER as ‘a small live piece of coal wood etc. in a dying fire.’ The remains of a fire. A glowing fragment from fire,” Roloff wrote, explaining what her daughter’s name really means to the growing family.

Roloff went on to share what exactly embers do, writing they can light up an entire room, forest or field, and that they are enduring.

“They are the fiercest remains of a fire and radiate a substantial amount of heat long after the fire has been extinguished,” she added.



“[They] offer REVIVAL,” she wrote. “When a fire is dying the embers can bring it back to life!”

The doting mom went on to write how they are also so welcoming that they “draw people in by their warmth and light.”

Roloff concluded her message by writing how she wants Ember to always be more and be “a light in the darkness, glowing in all she does, enduring and lasting.”

In an interview with Us Weekly last month, the couple revealed how their daughter is already very vibrant with her personality.

“Right now, she mostly sleeps and feeds you know, so getting to watch her and see how she physically evolves, and also just all her little mannerisms and character traits will be really fun,” Roloff told the publication.