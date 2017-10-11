Audrey Roloff Celebrates Daughter Ember Jean’s 1-Month Milestones With Sweet Snap

After welcoming her first child with husband, Jeremy this past September, Little People, Big World cast member, Audrey Roloff is certainly enjoying motherhood.

The TLC reality star has been sharing updates with fans and followers of her pregnancy since first announcing they were expecting, and now taking to Instagram share monthly updates that include a cute photograph and facts about the infant.

On Wednesday, Roloff snapped a photo of Ember Jean while laying on a baby mat of numbers, with a wreath outlining the number one, to mark her one-month milestones.

“Our baby girl is 4 weeks old today!!!” she captioned the image. “I feel like we just came home from the hospital yesterday… wow. She eats and wiggles by day, and eats and cuddles by night.”

Roloff went on to write that their daughter loves to pull out her parents’ hair, adding that she also does not like “footie pajamas” since she “kicks her feet right out of the legs.”

“She loves the bath, and she prefers sleeping up right or on our chests,” Roloff continued. “She smiles a lot and we swear it’s intentional.”

Roloff goes on to write that some of the “firsts” Ember Jean has experienced are, her first time to the family farm in Oregon, her first mule ride and a first public diaper blow out.

Earlier this fall, Roloff and her husband Jeremy shared images of their first born with Us Weekly, and opened up about parenting telling the publication that they are adjusting to parenthood.

“Just balancing life while being a mom, like work and marriage and other family members and friendships and all of that, just trying to find a rhythm,” the blogger said.

The TLC personalities have also reached out to friends for advice, but said they will choose to parent in a way that works best for their child.

“Ultimately, like, everyone is gonna tell you all these different things to do and try,” Roloff said. “There are so many different ways to parent and raise a baby and all that, but ultimately just kind of trusting your gut I guess and doing what you think is best.”

Photo credit: Twitter / @audreymirabella