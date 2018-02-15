Audrey Roloff Shares ‘Kissable’ Christmas Picture of Baby Ember

Audrey Roloff’s daughter Ember Jean may just be the cutest reindeer in the Pacific Northwest!

Oh deer… 3 months already?! This time last year you were growing inside of me and I didn’t even know it! Now your growing on the outside, getting chunkier and more kissable every minute. You may not remember your first Christmas, but we always will. #emberjean A post shared by Audrey Mirabella Roloff (@audreyroloff) on Dec 10, 2017 at 6:08pm PST

The Little People, Big World cast member shared a 3-month update on her daughter Ember Jean with her Instagram followers Sunday, accompanied by a photo of the infant dressed in a festive onesie and antler hat in their Oregon home.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Oh deer…3 months already?!” Roloff captioned the photo. “This time last year you were growing inside of me and I didn’t even know it! Now you’re growing on the outside, getting chunkier and more kissable every minute. You may not remember your first Christmas, but we always will.”

The 26-year-old has provided regular updates on her first daughter with Jeremy Roloff since the little girl was born in September, including a detailed blog post about her natural labor with Ember.

The TLC cast member said the birth was easily the hardest thing she’s ever done, but that holding her new daughter after she was born was “undeniably the most empowering and rewarding moment of [her] life.”

“The second she was out of my belly and into my arms, the tears of pain ceased, and Jeremy and I looked at our daughter and each other with tears of uncontainable joy,” she wrote.

She also included in her message a beautiful missive for her growing girl.