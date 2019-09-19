Arie Luyendyk Jr. Tries to Cure Pink Eye With Wife Lauren Burnham’s Breast Milk

Former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. says he’s all about the home remedies and is using his wife Lauren Burnham‘s breast milk in hopes of curing his pink eye! Who would have thought? According to Burnham and the internet, breast milk is good for that kind of infection. The reality star took to his Instagram stories to share the process with fans.

“Sensitive subject,” he started his video. “I don’t know if I have pink eye, but my eye is red [and] Lauren said that breast milk is actually a remedy for that. I looked online, and it actually does say that. I’m all about the home remedies, so Lauren’s going to pour this in my eye.”

Though she Burnham did not pour the milk into his eye, it’s safe to assume some mothers cringed a bit watching the clip, knowing just how precious every drop of breast milk is. That, of course, is something Burnham tried to explain in hopes of talking her husband out of it because he was taking it from their daughter, Alessi.

“I tried to talk him out of it,” she clarified. “It says for kids and babies, but he’s convinced.”

In one of his photos he laughed at the fact that she “legit stabbed me with a spoon” as she made efforts in trying to not drip the milk everywhere, because remember, that stuff is like gold to a new mom! No word yet on whether it helped cure him of the common infection, only time will tell. Click here to view pictures.

As for the new parents, they are enjoying every second of being a mom and dad to their sweet daughter. They welcomed her on May 29, 2019.

“We have a BEAUTIFUL baby girl 6 lbs, 13 Oz. 20cm Long. Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy,” he shared to his Instagram stories on the special day.

Like most new parents, the struggle was real in the sleep department, but their excitement for her makes every bit of sleep they don’t get, worth it.

“The first few nights were obviously rough,” Luyendyk told PEOPLE. “We are learning, but it has been really exciting. We aren’t really getting any sleep — probably because we can’t stop staring at her.”

Burnham chimed in to admit she’s happy the pregnancy part is over at least, saying, “I am obviously really glad the pregnancy part is over and so happy to finally have her. She is the sweetest thing in the world and I can’t stop staring at her.”