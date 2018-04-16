Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Want to Avoid Conflicting Dates With ‘The Bachelor’

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham don’t have a lot worked out about their wedding just yet, but they do know they don’t want to pick a date that would interfere with the filming schedule of — The Bachelor — the show on which they first met.

“We’re still in the beginning stages of the wedding planning,” Luyendyk Jr. told PEOPLE as he and his fiancée attended the Long Beach Grand Prix on Friday.

The race car driver continued that they “want to plan [the wedding] around The Bachelor schedule” because even if they decide to wed “privately,” they want a way that “the producers that were filming The Bachelor could still be there.”

“It would either [be] in September or after they get done filming, which is in the middle of November,” he said. “We are bouncing around ideas and dates, and [Burnham’s] mom has been super helpful with venues, so we are just getting to it.”

The couple may be starting to work out the specifics of their nuptials, but Burnham is making sure that she won’t get too obsessive about the planning process.

“I don’t want to put a lot of planning into it or a lot of effort, because I think it will stress me out,” she told PEOPLE on Friday, adding that for now she and Luyendyk Jr. are “kind of just looking at venues all over the place” and “trying to figure out where we want to get married.”

There is one thing that is stressing her out already, however.

“The more and more we get our list together, the larger the wedding is getting,” Luyendyk Jr. said. “Right now we are sort of going through the guest list and it is already at 250.”

“We would definitely want to just escape and elope, but we know that our parents wouldn’t want that,” he said.

As for those in Bachelor Nation who still think Luyendyk Jr. is a bad guy due to by his decision to break off his engagement to Becca Kufrin in order to pursue a relationship with Burnham, she doesn’t think their actions make them “bad people.”

“If I were to say something to the people that have a misunderstanding about the way that the show ended, I would just tell them that it is a misconception,” she told the publication.

“I don’t think that there is any basis behind them thinking that we are bad people. People make mistakes, and I think that Arie was very honest with both me and Becca the entire time,” she continued.

“We didn’t go behind anyone’s back, and he just did his best with what he could.”

