Another ‘Real Housewives’ Star Is Getting Sued

Mia Thornton hasn’t been having good luck since exiting The Real Housewives of Potomac. The former Bravo star was a full time cast member on the show for three seasons and is now living full time in Atlanta, where she was the recent subject of an arrest and now a lawsuit.

Us Weekly reports Thornton is now on the receiving end of a civil suit. A former landlord is accusing her of skipping out on rent for a luxury apartment.

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According to the legal documents, filed on March 18, she reportedly owes $2,859 in past due rent for the month of March. This is ongoing from her criminal suit in which she was accused of and arrested for taking furniture from the apartment that didn’t belong to her. She also allegedly owes additional fees, for a total of nearly $3,500.

Thornton was arrested on felony theft charges where she was accused of stealing over $11,000 worth of furniture from a condo she had been renting in Atlanta. She allegedly took radios, TVs, DVD players and other goods. She was “taken into custody without incident” and transported to the Fulton County Jail for processing. In the body camera footage, Thornton was emotional as she confessed that she was aware there was a warrant out for her arrest.

It was later revealed that Thornton was sued by Encore Management for eviction months prior to her arrest. In the lawsuit, it was alleged that she was renting the property but failed to pay the rent on a three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,011 square foot unit located in Atlanta. The management company demanded that she be evicted and pay the past due rent of $5,100 for September, plus $6,085 per month she remained.

In an Instagram post about the ordeal, she wrote, “This new year is about rebuilding, refining and rising with purpose. I’m grateful for the clarity that comes through adversity, and I’m committed to moving forward with integrity and grace. Thank you for the love, my loves.”

Thornton exited the show after a tough season of her detailing a split from her husband Gordon of a decade. Her storyline was controversial, including a paternity scandal involving her younger son, Gordon and her rekindled flame, radio personality Ingognito. She and Gordon also spoke publicly about his bipolar disorder.