‘7 Little Johnstons’: Liz Rejects Brice’s Controversial Wedding Tux Idea in Exclusive Sneak Peek

7 Little Johnstons couple Liz Johnston and Brice Bolden aren’t on the same page when it comes to the aesthetics of their wedding.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the TLC show, Liz reveals that Brice has an idea for his wedding tuxedo that she just can’t come around to — despite his efforts to convince her.

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“Brice has brought up wearing camo a few times, and I am getting tired of this argument,” Liz confesses, “because I am not having our wedding being remembered as some redneck camo shindig.”

“It needs to be remembered as a beautiful wedding,” she continues, as Brice chimes in that their wedding “can still be beautiful with camo.” But Liz isn’t buying it, shutting down the suggestion with a swift “no.”

Liz might be the only person not on board for a camo wedding, however. While out looking at brown and black suits in the store, Liz is shocked to see the employee bring out a white camouflage vest and tie for Brice to try on, despite her protests.

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“That actually feels like I’m out on the deer stand on our wedding, too,” an excited Brice says as he tries them on. Liz insists, “He can try it on, but we’re not doing that,” but her objections are quickly drowned out by the “oohs” and “ahs” from both her and Brice’s family members.

“I really want to put on this camo vest,” Brice tells his disapproving bride-to-be in a confessional interview as she shakes her head. “It just caught my eye so quick. I’m like, ‘Gosh, please let me wear this at the wedding.’”

“Per usual, Brice looks good in camo,” Liz’s brother, Jonah Johnston, adds in another confessional, “and you are having the biggest day of your life in a couple months…why not wear what you look good in?”

7 Little Johnstons airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.