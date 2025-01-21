Food Network Fans Shocked Anne Burrell Is Missing From ‘Worst Cooks in America’: She Speaks Out

Chef Anne Burrell‘s unexpected absence from Food Network‘s latest season of Worst Cooks in America has sparked confusion and concern, with the celebrity chef herself admitting she’s in the dark about the decision. Burrell, who has been a cornerstone of the culinary competition series since its 2010 debut, is noticeably absent from the current Celebrity Edition: Heroes Vs. Villains season, which premiered Jan. 5. The show has instead tapped chefs Jeff Mauro and Antonia Lofaso to guide contestants, including Tiffany Pollard, Frankie Grande, and Cheryl Burke, through their culinary misadventures.

Breaking her silence on Instagram, Burrell responded to bewildered fans with surprisingly candid remarks about her departure. When one viewer commented, “Why aren’t you in Worst Cooks? It’s not the same,” Burrell replied, “Honestly I don’t know.” Another fan wrote, “Chef-how come you are not doing Worst Cooks this season. That is your show,” to which she responded, “Uuuuughhh…I know. And I don’t know.”

The veteran Food Network personality’s cryptic responses have only intensified speculation about her departure. When a fan asked, “Hi Anne, r u still with Food Network?? U r missed very much,” Burrell simply stated, “I miss you guys!!!”

Food Network’s official description of the new season explicitly acknowledges Burrell’s absence, stating: “Antonia Lofaso and Jeff Mauro will be the leaders for Celebrity Edition Heroes vs. Villains, which consists of celebrities and reality TV stars, and dividing them into teams of heroes and villains. This is the first season to not have [Anne] Burrell as a leader for the culinary boot camp.”

Throughout her tenure on Food Network, Burrell has become a familiar face to viewers, appearing on numerous shows, including Iron Chef, Beat Bobby Flay, and Secrets of a Restaurant Chef. Her departure from Worst Cooks appears particularly significant given her long-standing association with the series.

When one commenter told her to “Come back next season,” she responded enthusiastically, “I will SO try.” suggesting the door may not be completely closed on her involvement with the series. Another fan wrote, “Worst Cooks is NOT worst cooks without YOU,” to which Burrell jokingly replied, “I am just the worst!!!”

The show’s new format features a unique twist on the traditional competition, dividing celebrity contestants into teams of heroes and villains, with Mauro and Lofaso serving as their culinary mentors. While the program continues its mission of transforming kitchen disasters into capable cooks, longtime viewers have flooded social media with comments about the noticeable void left by Burrell’s absence.

The situation raises questions about the future of both Burrell’s relationship with Food Network and the direction of Worst Cooks in America. While the network remains silent on the reasons behind the hosting change, Burrell’s candid social media responses suggest the decision may not have been mutual, though she maintains a diplomatic stance regarding her unexpected departure from the show she helped build into a success.

Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: Heroes Vs. Villains airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Food Network, continuing its mission to transform culinary-challenged celebrities into kitchen competitors, albeit without its longtime culinary mentor at the helm.