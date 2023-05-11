Angie Harrington Exits 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'

Jen Shah isn't the only cast member who will be missing from the upcoming fourth season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The Bravo star is currently serving a 5.5-year prison sentence for her role in a telemarketing scheme in which she and a team of co-conspirators defrauded the 55+ community out of fake online marketing services for their businesses. Shah turned herself into a federal prison in Texas in February 2023, and also has to pay $6.5 million in restitution, serve a 5-year supervised probation, and enter mental health treatment upon her release. It's been reported that her husband, Sharif Shah, was asked back for the season, but declined. Now, friend of the show Angie Harrington has also exited. Harrington confirmed the news in an interview with PEOPLE Magazine.

The 41-year-old mother of three revealed for the first time that her son Hart with her husband Chris Harrington has been diagnosed with autism. "I think we noticed that something wasn't typical with Hart, probably around age one," she said. "He was extremely advanced physically. He was walking by 9 months. He was climbing on things, but he wasn't saying those little words that you expected your 1-year-old to start saying."

The diagnosis was slow to come as they dealt with virtual health care amid the 2020 COVID-19 shutdown and quarantine. "As you can imagine, everything was over Zoom, and oftentimes, when it's about autism, it's about the nuances and watching a child's behavior. So we tried to do it over Zoom and it just came back inconclusive," she added. "They just wanted to do more testing, and so once COVID was over, that's when we took him in to get an evaluation."

She tried to enroll Hart in preschool when he was 3 but it proved to be challenging because he didn't react well to the environment. They received an official diagnosis in November 2022. Though she admits it was a relief to have an answer, it was still difficult to process.

The blended family of seven has tackled the diagnosis together. Nowadays, instead of filming the reality show, she's focusing her attention on providing the best care for her son. Both parents have made lifestyle adjustments, with Angie noting her husband has cut down on work, and they've even hired a part-time nanny to give them some assistance on harder days.

Despite the exits of both Shah and Harrington, beloved and controversial Season 1-2 castmember Mary Cosby is making her return. Fans are excited to see Cosby's story pick back up.