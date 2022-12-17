'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Slams Bravo After Making Reunion Decision

Jen Shah may be the life of the party and decked out in all things designer, but according to TMZ, everything that glitters isn't gold as much of the designer she's been wearing are knockoffs. The revelation comes just days before The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star is scheduled to be sentenced for her role in a fraud scheme. After a year of claiming her innocence, Shah pleaded guilty to defrauding the elderly out of funds for fake marketing services for her businesses. She now faces 14 years in prison, plus $9 million in restitution. The feds say they seized a ton of fake designer bags and jewelry when they raided her Utah home in March 2021 back. More than 30 counterfeit luxury bags and around 40 pieces of counterfeit luxury bling were confiscated.

The Bravo star's counterfeit collection included fake bags from Chanel, Balenciaga, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Valentino, Gucci, Jimmy Choo, and Fendi. Most of which were made in China. Her fake jewelry collection included pieces claiming to be designed by Bulgari, Chanel, Cartier, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Gucci, Hermes, and Tiffany & Co.

As part of her plea deal and to help pay the ordered restitution, the feds released the inventory of the items in hopes that it could put a dent in her debt. The list also includes legitimate designer purses and jewelry such as bling from castmate Meredith Marks' company.

The fake designer goods list was released on the same day Andy Cohen and the cast, sans Shah, are filming the Season 3 reunion. Initial reports said that Shah skipped out due to her sentencing, but she took to Instagram to claim otherwise.

"I was clear with Bravo that out of respect for the courts and a standing judicial order, I would not be in a position to discuss anything related to my legal case or sentencing," she explained in the post, adding that the executives "found this unsatisfactory and said they expected to discuss this 'storyline.' That expectation has no regard for me or my family's well-being. So under legal advice, I will not be attending reunion."