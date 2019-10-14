Angelina Pivarnick Shares Ad on Instagram, But Gets Immediate JWoww Comments After Zack Carpinello Scandal

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick took to Instagram Monday to post about CoolSculpting, but the comments section was soon dominated by remarks from fans about her co-star, Jenni “JWoww” Farley. After last week’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation episode, Farley broke up with boyfriend Zack Carpinello, who was spotted flirting with the engaged Pivarnick. On Sunday, Pivarknick appeared to break her silence on the incident with an Audrey Hepburn quote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnGeLiNa MARiE ™ (@angelinamtv) on Oct 14, 2019 at 10:53am PDT

On Monday, the scandal appeared to be the farthest thing from Pivarnick’s mind on Instagram, as she had the CoolSculpting procedure done at a dermatologist’s office in Staten Island. In the comment, Pivarnick shared the office’s phone number and said the office was having a special for new patients.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Everyone sees results in around 60 days. I can’t wait to see mine :)) it doesn’t hurt and it’s soo easy. U just watch tv or write emails while you are getting the treatment,” Pivarnick wrote.

According to the CoolSculpting website, the fat-freezing technology is “a nonsurgical, scientifically proven way to reduce pockets of fat in trouble spots such as the abdomen, flanks, or under the chin in as little as one session.”

Pivarnick took her fans through the process with more videos in her Instagram Story.

Last week’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation episode showed Carpinello flirting with Pivarnick, who is engaged to Chris Larangeira, while Farley was passed out at a Las Vegas club. Once the episode aired, Farley posted a note on Instagram, saying she was “pretty hurt” after watching the scene and felt “disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me.”

Farley also called Pivarnick “pathetic” in a tweet last week.

“Honestly, you’re so pathetic it’s not even worth it,” Farley tweeted to Pivarnick. “But just remember… I see these too and know exactly what happened without the editing… so I’ll handle this another day… enjoy tweeting.”

In another tweet, Pivarnick appeared to say she agreed with Farley on the situation, but Farley tried to shoot down that idea.

“Mmm you told Zack about your sex life via FaceTime when we were with Lauren’s in Vegas… and also how you can’t stand Chris because he doesn’t pay attention to anything you say… but I’ll save that for another day Angelina,” Farley tweeted.

Carpinello later issued his own statement, apologizing to Farley and Pivarnick for his actions.

“I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for,” Carpinello wrote. “Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me. I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well.”

Pivarnick has remained quiet on the situation, aside from posting a Hepburn quote on Instagram Sunday, next to a picture of herself.

“I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong. I believe that happy girls are the prettiest girls.. I believe tomorrow is another day, and I believe in miracles,” the quote reads.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation episodes air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Getty Images