Andy Cohen Teases ‘Trouble Afoot’ After Lisa Vanderpump Skips ‘RHOBH’ Reunion

There’s drama brewing for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after Lisa Vanderpump followed through on her vow not to attend the Season 9 reunion filming.

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, who also moderates Housewives reunions, confirmed in an Instagram Live session with friend Anderson Cooper Wednesday that Vanderpump was not filming with fellow cast members Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Denise Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Girardi.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The reunion is going great,” he said. “It’s major. Lisa Vanderpump’s not here.”

“Has she not been there at all for this reunion?” Cooper asked, earning raised eyebrows from Cohen in return.

“There’s major things happening,” he responded. “There’s trouble afoot in Beverly Hills.”

Cohen added that while Vanderpump didn’t attend the reunion, former full-time cast member Camille Grammer did make an appearance, although he didn’t specify in what capacity.

The Bravo boss’ confirmation that the Vanderpump Rules star had refused to film the reunion came shortly after she told DailyMailTV she had no intentions of reuniting with her co-stars after being accused of leaking negative stories about Kemsley to the press throughout the season.

“The objective of the reunion is to reunite, right? And I have no inclination to reunite with the women who’ve been harassing me for 10 months now,” she said to the outlet. “So in all probability, no.”

As for her future on RHOBH in general, the Bravo star admitted it would be hard for her to return for another season, saying, “I think they’ve made it pretty impossible for me to go back frankly. So … no.”

Filming such a demanding show so soon after the loss of her brother Mark to suicide was a mistake, she has said in the past.

“I wasn’t as prepared for combat as I should’ve been,” she said. “It hasn’t been a good situation.”

“I think this year, with where my mental state was — and I’ve been very honest about that, I struggled a lot, you know, after my brother’s suicide,” Vanderpump continued. “The first few months it was really difficult, and I was kind of searching for happiness, so, I think you know … when something really significant happens in your life, maybe it does change you, you know

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic