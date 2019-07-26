Andrew Glennon Snaps at Critic Blaming Him for Amber Portwood’s Arrest

In an attempt to defend himself, Andrew Glennon took to social media on Thursday amid the domestic battery case against his Teen Mom star girlfriend, Amber Portwood — and snapped when a fan accused him of orchestrating the entire incident, which has now seen him file for sole custody of his and Portwood’s 1-year-old son, James.

View this post on Instagram …Except baby James 😊💖 A post shared by Andrew Glennon (@andrew.glennon) on Jul 25, 2019 at 4:41pm PDT

On Thursday — the same day that a judge ruled Portwood was allowed supervised visits with James — Glennon shared a graphic that read, “Nothing better in the world than a clean conscience.” Fans immediately began to comment on the post, with Glennon seemingly having no problem wading into the weeds of them to try and clear the air.

One fan blamed Glennon for Portwood’s arrest and even accused him of trying to be like Portwood’s ex, Gary Shirley, with whom she shares daughter Leah.

“It was your plan all along to try to be like Gary. But your [sic] not. Gary is a good dude who has always put leah first. If amber was ‘toxic’ u shouldn’t have left baby James around her for almost 2 years. Should’ve gotten out before s— got real bad but nope you waited until someone with MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES snapped an then did something. Shame on you for doing that to her an that baby,” the commenter railed.

Glennon appeared to lose his patience on the commenter, and sardonically wrote, “yes, you are right, my plan was destroy everything that I loved in my world, correction, my ENTIRE world. [sarcasm].”

The Teen Mom star also responded to other commenters on that post, telling one that he “already has” forgiven Portwood. When someone else urged, “Don’t be a coward and turn to social media” for James’ sake, Glennon responded, “This post is about having a clear conscience for not being a cheater. What about him reading those false headlines?”

Portwood was arrested July 5 for domestic battery for allegedly throwing a shoe at and wielding a machete at Glennon while he held James. While some reports detail that the fight stemmed from alleged infidelity on Glennon’s part, he maintains that he never cheated.

Neither has made a public comment about their relationship status, although Glennon did write in the comments of that post that neither he nor James will be appearing on Teen Mom anymore.

“James and I aren’t a part of the show anymore it seems,” he wrote in the comments. “Follow your ladies —-> they went that way.”

As for their relationship, a source told Us Weekly recently that things are more complicated than ever between the two.

“Andrew has been nothing but faithful and loving to Amber since the day they met,” they said. “All he wanted was a happy family with Amber, but her lack of self-care with her mental health disorders and choosing not to take her medications regularly has caused great stress among the two.”

Glennon “had been trying to get Amber’s health back on track” prior to her arrest, the source alleged, especially with Portwood having a history of domestic violence and substance abuse.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.