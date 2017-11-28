Amy Roloff Packs on the PDA With Boyfriend in Holiday Photo

Amy Roloff is feeling the love this holiday season, cuddling up with boyfriend Chris Marek in an adorable picture that would warm even the Grinch’s heart.

The 53-year-old posted a photo of the two hugging in an evergreen frame on her Facebook Monday evening, leaving the heartwarming image captionless.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Marek and Amy have been dating for about a year now, and the Little People, Big World cast member introduced him to her children in May. Amy split from her husband Matt Roloff in 2016, but the two continue to work on Roloff Family Farms together.

Fans were glad to see Amy looking so in love.

“Best pic by far…look how happy you are Amy & Chris!” one fan commented.

“It’s so good to see you this happy, Amy,” another said.

“Beautiful picture of the both of you. Maybe another wedding on the farm one of these years,” one woman said hopefully.

Marek also spent Thanksgiving with Amy and kids Jeremy, Zach, Molly and Jacob along with their significant others. Matt spent the holidays with his girlfriend’s family.

“A Happy Thanksgiving day to be thankful and everyday,” she wrote under a picture of the group sitting down to their holiday meal. “Love gathering with these peeps immensely! Zach [and] Tori joined us later for dessert [and] Matt was [with] his girlfriend’s family. I hope it was a very lovely thankful day for you all as well.”