Amy Roloff Shares the One Thing She Misses Most

Amy Roloff is missing the old days — and her old job.

The Little People, Big World cast member is best known as the matriarch of the Roloff family, who appear on the long-running TLC show about living with dwarfism. But in a new post for fans, the reality personality revealed she’d love to get back to her former career inside the classroom.

Roloff shared a photo on Facebook Monday of her Starbucks coffee and a note attached to it. The note, she explained, was from the parent of one of her former preschool students. It read “To: Best Preschool Teacher.”

“A wonderful Monday morning made even better when seeing a rainbow and meeting a mom… that wrote a note on my coffee,” she wrote in the caption. “I taught her daughter who is in 10th grade now. I miss teaching a lot…”

Followers flooded Roloff’s comments with messages of support, writing that she was likely an “amazing” teacher and told her she will make a fine teacher to her two young grandchildren, Jackson and Ember, as they grow.

Though the family is still filming episodes of Little People, Big World, Roloff has admitted that since divorcing her husband Matt and having her adult children leave the house, she has struggled with finding her place.

“After you graduate college you start your new job, and that’s like a continuation of the first chapter — I got married, and had my kids and that was a huge chapter of my life,” she told the Huffington Post. “My second act, as I expected it to be, ended. I’m an empty nester, my kids are now living their own lives, it’s not like I am not a mom anymore but I’m a different kind of mom.”

With that in mind, some followers suggested that Roloff should take up substitute teaching as a hobby.

The reality TV mom responded to those encouraging suggestions, telling fans she’d “love to” teach again, but she is currently focused on booking speaking engagements across the country to talk to children about bullying.

The matriarch recently shared her stance against bullying in a post on World Unity Day. In a photo on social media, Roloff donned a bright t-shirt that read, “Create a world without bullying.”

“I want to help show every person who has experience bullying that they are not alone! Including me,” she wrote in the emotional caption. “Be kind w/ your words and express them respectively – both ways – when you agree and disagree. Help physically but don’t hurt another. We All Can Do This to make a difference!”