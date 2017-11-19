Amy Roloff Gushes Over Grandchildren in Adorable New Picture

Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff is loving being a new grandmother.

I could spend all day everyday with my two grandkids Jackson and Ember. Love when I get to hang out with them. They’re growing up so fast already. I’m so thankful 💙💗#amyssecondact #grandmaamy #mygrandkids A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Nov 18, 2017 at 8:46am PST

The TLC cast member first became a grandmother in May, when son Zach and his wife Tori had baby Jackson. She then doubled down on her grandmotherly duties in September, when son Jeremy and his wife Audrey welcomed baby Ember.

The families have been pretty close since the births, but Amy never passes up a chance to brag about her two bundles of joy.

“I could spend all day everyday with my two grandkids Jackson and Ember,” she captioned a photo of the two babies bundled up on an animal print blanket Saturday. “Love when I get to hang out with them. They’re growing up so fast already. I’m so thankful.”

Jackson’s mom Tori echoed Amy’ sentiment last week, lamenting how fast the baby stage goes after feeding the 6-month-old solid food for the first time in an emotional post about motherhood.

“I’m feeling just a little sentimental tonight,” she wrote. “After breastfeeding for the last 6 months we introduced solid food to Jackson tonight. Although we’re still doing our thing it felt like the first time I have to let go of my baby a little. We worked so hard to get where we are with [breastfeeding] and I’m proud of the two of us but it was a glimpse into baby J already becoming more independent. Before i know it he’ll be in college right? It all goes by so quickly.”