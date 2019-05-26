Amy Roloff’s Cryptic Post About Ex Husband Matt and Roloff Farms Stir Social Media

Little People, Big World fans might get an answer about what Amy Roloff and ex Matt will be doing with Roloff Farms sooner than they think.

Fans of the show have seen the former couple, who have been divorced since 2015, have been on opposite sides when it comes to the future of the family farm they have co-owned since 1990.

On the TLC reality series, Roloff lives on one side in a farm house, and Matt resides in the other. But while Matt has offered his ex-wife a buyout or, as she suggested, to switch sides, Roloff has been hesitating to make a decision.

Roloff teased a decision might be coming soon, as she wrote on Instagram ahead of Tuesday’s new episode.

“Tonight @tlc LPBW – Little People BIG World is on – I hope you’ll be watching. The Big decision is almost here, I know a long time in the making but I do make one in the end and the other fun challenging life going ons with Zach Tori Jackson, Matt Caryn and Chris and I. Wow! Can hardly believe just 3 episodes left in Season 14!” She wrote on the social media post, featuring promotional shots of the show as well as a new selfie with boyfriend Chris Marek.

As Good Housekeeping reports, some fans of the TLC series have urged her to make a decision, despite the fact the season airing at the moment was filmed months ago.

One Instagram user wrote in the comments section: “Make up your mind. You’ve always said the big house was yours. When Matt wanted it that was not an option. You can’t have it all lady.”

Roloff responded to the opinionated fan, asking them to calm down and keep watching before sharing the judgmental statements.

“I have and you’ll see in the last episode. I don’t think Matt has or will suffer. He’ll be fine,” she wrote back in the comments section.

The news will be exciting for fans, knowing that the Season 14 finale, which airs June 4, will answer all the questions surrounding the family farm. And it looks like both Roloff and Matt will walk away happy from the negotiations.

Other fans have expressed their frustration at the dragged out storyline, with another user taking to the comments section of the post to say it was “just [a] little annoying” to watch Roloff go back-and-forth about selling the farm or not.

Roloff also replied sharing she felt the same way and that she had even asked producers if they could make some changes to the episodes, but they said no.

“I know. That’s what we kind of told the producers. We have more to tell,” she said. “Here’s to a possible season 15?”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.