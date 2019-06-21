Amy Duggar Takes Nashville Trip That Late Grandma Mary Was Supposed to Be On: ‘Grandma Is Missed Terribly’

Amy (Duggar) King may still be mourning the loss of her Grandma Mary Duggar, but she is choosing to remember her by doing the things she loved most.

King, who is the niece of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, took to Instagram on Thursday, June 20, to reveal that she and her mother had embarked on a trip to Nashville just days after Grandma Mary’s funeral.

Videos by PopCulture.com

King also revealed that the trip was missing someone special, as her grandmother was supposed to go on it with her.

“Dill was sweet enough to drive mom and I down for a little getaway this week to Nashville,” King captioned the photo. “We are trying to focus on all the good. Yes there will be changes and yes, Grandma is missed terribly.”

“Gma and I were always together.. and she was supposed to be with us on this trip,” she went on to reveal. “We thought about canceling but instead decided to honor her by spending time together, shopping for baby K and enjoying the sunshine…”

Although difficult, many of King’s family members supported her decision to go on the trip in the midst of such a tragic time for the family.

“Aww. Yes, you look beautiful!” Jill (Duggar) Dillard wrote. “Thinking about y’all! Love you!”

“You look so classy as always! Hope you guys have a sweet trip!” Anna Duggar commented.

Grandma Mary Duggar, the mother of Jim Bob, passed away on Sunday, June 9 of an accidental drowning in her swimming pool at her home in Springdale, Arkansas. She was 78.

On Monday, June 17, members of the Duggar family came together to celebrate her life during a funeral service. King was among those in attendance, and she took to Instagram shortly after the service to reflect on the emotional day.

“There was a rainbow the day Gma passed away… I’m standing in Gma’s front yard right now on the day of her funeral…and look,” she wrote alongside a photo of a rainbow, going on to tag a number of members of her family.

“You know Gma would say ‘Rainbows are a sign of God’s Faithfulness; What a beautiful sight to see!” she concluded the message.

Grandma Mary had come to be a beloved member of the Duggar family among their fans thanks to her frequent appearances on the family’s TLC series 19 Kids and Counting and later Counting On.

She is survived by her daughter Deanna, son Jim Bob, 21 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and several more great-grandchildren on the way, including King and husband Dillon King’s first child, who is set to arrive this fall.