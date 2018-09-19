‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Vicki Barbolak Gets Standing Ovation For Fierce Swimsuit Reveal

Not many people would be confident enough strip in front of millions of people on live TV, but America’s Got Talent finalist Vicki Barbolak isn’t most people!

The Trailer Park Nasty comedian received a standing ovation from the judges and audienceduring the NBC reality show’s live performance part of the finale Tuesday after starting off her set by whipping off her silk robe to reveal a floral bathing suit.

“I’m disappointed,” she said prior to the reveal. “I thought the finals was gonna be a swimsuit competition. Eh, I’m gonna do it anyway.”

After the applause of the judges and audience died down, she joked, “I can’t help it. I love getting undressed. My stripper name was Pillow.”

The comedian went on to give her take on a female-centric Hooters restaurant, earning praise from the judges for her comedy chops.

“Vicki, I love everything about you. You are hilarious,” judge Heidi Klum said.

Judge Simon Cowell said he loved her character so much, he was even considering her as an “alternative to the Kardashians.”

“I get your sense of humor, you naughty girl,” judge Mel B chided, while Howie Mandel called it her “best act yet.”

Twitter was also in love with the bold brash comedian who has been making waves on the show all season, praising her for showing off her body on her terms on stage as well as a quick and witty set.

“Vicki just killed it! Her entrance was one of the best! #AGT Win or lose, she’s supremely talented! #TrailerNasty” one fan wrote.

A third fan, calling her a “comedy genius,” wrote, “Everyone should be fearless like [Barbolak].”

She may have even gained some additional votes going into the finale! “Vicki has my vote with that reveal,” one impressed viewer wrote.

Even people who aren’t her biggest fan loved the moment! “Ok. I don’t like Vicki but that was classic with the swimsuit reveal,” one person added.

To vote, visit the America’s Got Talent portion of NBC’s website here.

The second part of the America’s Got Talent finale will air Wednesday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

