‘America’s Got Talent’: Susan Boyle Gets First Golden Buzzer of ‘The Champions’ Season

Susan Boyle made a triumphant return to television Monday night on the first edition of America’s Got Talent: The Champions, earning the first golden buzzer of the season. The former Britain’s Got Talent runner-up had fans at home in tears with her performance of The Rolling Stones’ “Wild Horses.”

This was the first time Boyle, 57, performed before Simon Cowell in nine years. She shot to fame after appearing on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 with a powerful, unexpected performance of “I Dreamed a Dream.”

After her performance, Boyle earned a standing ovation and an emotional speech from Cowell.

“You know what Susan, I can’t think of any other contestant who has defined this show better than you,” he told her. “You’re the one. You’ve made a huge difference in a lot of people’s lives. I am absolutely thrilled you are here.”

Later, judge Mel B pressed the golden buzzer, ensuring she gets through to the next round of the season.

“I’m happy. Very humble. Thank you,” Boyle simply said when Terry Crews asked how she felt.

Boyle’s performance left fans at home emotional, much to their surprise.

“Y’all, what is wrong with me?! That #SusanBoyle moment on #AGTChampions had me straight ugly crying! @OfficialMelB you are spectacular,” one person wrote.

“I love you Susan, you have a voice like an Angel,” added another.

“Unbelievable! I’m in tears! You are still amazing! I remember on Twitter long ago, chat with you, now I’m happy for you! Remember we love cats,” another viewer tweeted. “I’m speechless right now! This is so exciting beautiful lady!”

“The hairs of my neck stood up,” another fan wrote. “Well done #SusanBoyle Well done #MelB I’m actually trembling at this moment. So perfect. Such class. Such grace. Such a inspiration for all the disabled, cast offs, ignored, bullied, and caregivers who want a life after family caregiving. Tears.”

Since 2009, Boyle has continued to release new albums and has made appearances on Britain’s Got Talent as a guest. She released her seventh and most recent album, A Wonderful World, in 2016. She first recorded “Wild Horses” in 2009, using it as the opening track for her I Dreamed A Dream album.

“I couldn’t possibly walk away from a second chance to prove myself,” Boyle told USA Today of returning. “I’m really looking forward to singing – this time, with something to prove.”

This is the first season of America’s Got Talent: The Champions, which features a mix of past contestants and winners from other countries. Comedian Preacher Lawson won the second slot to go to the next round.

New episodes air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Trae Patton/NBC