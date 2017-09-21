‘America’s Got Talent’ Crowns 12-Year-Old Ventriloquist as Winner

On Wednesday, the most-watched season of America’s Got Talent came to a close, and the country voted on the new champion.

12-year-old Darci Lynne Farmer, a singing ventriloquist from Oklahoma City, was announced as the winner to thunderous applause from the audience. Not only did Farmer win the competition, but she set a record while doing it.

NBC noted that the talented young performer received the most votes ever for a finale in America’s Got Talent history. The votes came in following her jaw-dropping performance of the Beatles’ hit song “With a Little Help From My Friends.”

For winning the competition, Farmer will receive the $1 Million Grand Prize, in addition to headlining the “America’s Got Talent Live” show at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

Farmer beat out the likes of singer Evie Clair, dance group Diavolo, comedian Preacher Lawson, animal act Sara & Hero, and many others. The victory wasn’t much of a surprise however, as Farmer had been a heavy favorite for quite some time.

This season of America’s Got Talent was the most-watched season in the show’s history, reaching over 2.6 Billion views across social platforms.

