‘America’s Got Talent’ Officially Embarks on Season 15 Search

The search is officially on for America’s next big star. After Kodi Lee was crowned winner of NBC‘s America’s Got Talent Season 14, the No.1 show of the summer is now officially embarking on auditions for Season 15 as they look for “the most talented variety acts the nation has to offer.”

Auditions will kick off on Nov. 10 at Sand Diego, California’s San Diego Convention Center before rounding out nearly three months later at Los Angeles, California’s Pasadena Convention Center on Saturday, Feb. 1. In all, auditions will be taking place in eight cities across the country.

The full list of audition dates and locations is below:

• San Diego, CA – San Diego Convention Center – Sunday, Nov. 10

• Louisville, KY – Kentucky International Convention Center – Tuesday, Nov. 19

• New York, NY – Jacob K. Javits Convention Center – Saturday, Nov. 23

• Dallas, TX – Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center – Saturday, Dec. 14

• Miami, FL – Miami Beach Convention Center – Tuesday, Dec. 17

• Las Vegas, LV – Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino – Tuesday, Jan. 7

• Cabazon, CA – Morongo Casino Resort & Spa – Saturday, Jan. 18

• Los Angeles, CA – Pasadena Convention Center – Saturday, Feb. 1

Those hoping to audition for their chance to be crowned the next big thing in entertainment can sign up now to audition in-person in one of eight audition cities or submit a video online at www.AGTAuditions.com.

“I continue to be amazed each and every season at the enormous amount of unbelievable and truly unique talent that’s uncovered on the AGT stage,” Sam Donnelly, AGT Executive Producer, said in a press release. “AGT is the nation’s preeminent source for discovering talent. The show has changed an insurmountable number of lives and has built flourishing careers for artists across a vast array of talents. We welcome anyone out there with an undeniable ability to entertain to audition for the show.”

Premiering on NBC in the summer of 2006, the talent competition series has dominated the TV landscape, consistently scoring top-ratings. Along with holding the Guinness World Records title as the world’s most successful reality television format, the series has scored a number of major wins, with Season 14 winner Lee’s Golden Buzzer performance becoming the most-watched video in the show’s history with more than 450 million views.

Created by Simon Cowell, America’s Got Talent is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Cowell, Jason Raff, Sam Donnelly, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace executive produce.

America’s Got Talent Season 15 does not yet have a premiere date. America’s Got Talent: The Champions Season 2 is currently in production.