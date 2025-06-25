Infamous Reality TV Villain Auditions on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Tom Sandoval is looking for another shot at redemption on America’s Got Talent.

The Vanderpump Rules alum, 42, auditioned with his band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, during Tuesday’s episode of the NBC talent show, lamenting that the 2023 “Scandoval” cheating scandal “pretty much destroyed” his life.

“A couple of years ago, I made some really bad choices. I was involved in a very bad cheating scandal, and I let down a lot of people,” said Sandoval, who was caught cheating on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with their friend, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

He continued, “It was absurd how much coverage [it got] and how big it became. Ever since then, it’s like everything I do is completely criticized. I feel a lot of pressure.”

Taking the stage with his band, Sandoval acknowledged that he first stepped into the spotlight on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules before looking for a new career in music. “With being on a reality TV show, that’s very much about your personal life,” he explained to judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Mel B. “And a couple of years ago, I was involved in a scandal, and I was labeled as the ‘Most Hated Man in America’ by The New York Times.”

He continued, “It was really, really rough, and I was in a very, very dark place. I felt as though I had nothing in my life, and this band was the only thing that kept me going.” Now, Sandoval said he would “love nothing more” than for his band to tour the world as “the ultimate cover band, the party band.”

After their performance of “Take on Me” by A-ha, Sandoval and his band were informed that they would be moving forward in the competition, with Mel B telling the group they “gave [her] happy” vibes and admitting she doesn’t “give a f— about the scandal.” Vergara agreed that the band had “energy,” while Mandel praised Sandoval as a “showman.”

Cowell wasn’t as enthused, telling Sandoval his “vocals weren’t great,” but did praise the reality personality for “staying true to who you are.” With four yeses, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras were given the ticket to move on to the next round.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.