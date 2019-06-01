‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Simon Cowell Goofs off With 5-Year-Old Son in Rare Set Photo

Simon Cowell’s 5-year-old son Eric made a rare appearance on social media in a photo that will prove the America’s Got Talent judge isn’t always as serious as he seems when cameras are rolling.

On Wednesday, Britain’s Got Talent judge and TV host Amanda Holden shared a picture of the judges goofing off on the set. Eric was seen picking in, while Simon and Holden stuck their tongues out. The other judges, singer Alesha Dixon and comedian David Walliams, also showed off their smiles for Holden’s camera.

“Our fifth judge in the making,” Holden joked in the caption, adding the hashtag “only a small chair needed.”

Cowell, 59, shares Eric with his girlfriend, Lauren Silverman, 41.

In an interview with Us Weekly at the red carpet premiere for America’s Got Talent in March, Cowell joked that Eric has no idea his father is a celebrity.

“He’s very funny. I was with him yesterday and he said, ‘Daddy, how come everybody smiles at you?’ And I went, ‘No, it’s you! They all know your name,’” Cowell said. “I said, ‘From the minute you were born, for some reason, everybody knew your first name.’ He went, ‘Really?’ I said, ‘Yeah! They knew your name.’ So I said, ‘It’s you!’”

As for what it feels like to be a dad, Cowell said, “[Time flies] like you wouldn’t believe… I said to someone the other day, ‘It’s much easier than I thought.’ And then you can’t imagine ever not having him… It’s the most amazing feeling.”

Last year, Cowell joked about Eric being in training to take over his father’s music empire. “I’m getting him ready to do my job,” Cowell jokingly told the U.K. show This Morning.

Aside from becoming a father, Cowell also made big changes in his life ahead of his 60th birthday in October. He told Extra he feels “much better” after he lost 20 pounds. He chose to change his habits after he fell down the stairs at home in 2017. He also sticks to a vegan diet.

“Sometimes we get a reminder that we’re not invincible and this was certainly mine,” Cowell told The Sun in 2017. “It was a huge shock. They think I fainted because I had low blood pressure and so I have got to really take good care of myself to sort that out. After all, I am a dad and have more responsibility than ever.”

“I cut out a lot of the stuff I shouldn’t have been eating and that was primarily meat, dairy, wheat, and sugar,” he continued. “If I was on a one-to-ten scale of being handsome, I was an eight and now I’ve gone to an 11.”

Britain’s Got Talent Series 13 wraps up on Sunday and airs on ITV in the U.K. However, Cowell is also on television in the U.S. as one of the judges of America’s Got Talent Season 13, which launched on NBC Tuesday with fellow judges Howie Mandel, Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

