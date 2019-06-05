‘America’s Got Talent’ Fans Loving New Host Terry Crews: ‘Much Better Than Tyra’

America’s Got Talent fans approve of the show’s brand new host: Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews.

The new host for the NBC competition series kept the energy high throughout the second episode of the auditions round, even participating in some of the acts, keeping viewers at home pleased throughout the installment.

One of the highlights of the episode occurred during the interesting performance by the Messoudi Brothers, three siblings who performed an impressive balancing act, including a shirtless moment that left judges Julianne Hough, Gabrielle Union and the audience members howling.

After the group received four votes to continue in the competition, they invited Crews to join them and he took the shirt off and helped them out with one more balancing moment.

Fans of the competition series took to the comments section to praise Terry for being a good sport, and for his overall positive attitude toward the show responsibilities.

Thank you for hiring Terry!! He’s so much better than Tyra!!!!!!!!! #AGT — Shannon Porter (@dadofkrsl) June 5, 2019

“Okay, THAT was NUTS!!! They got Terry involved in their act after they got four yeses! Can it get any crazier than that?!” One user commented.

“#AGT THEY REALLY JUST DID THAT. terry’s soul ascended from his body and entered acrobat nirvana.”

Other fans were frustrated in the moment, saying Crews making his pecs dance felt like an overplayed joke.

Is anyone else tired of Terry Crews doing the titty dance? I feel like it’s all he has #AGT — Terk (@BTerlecky7) June 5, 2019

Jay Sus Terry, any excuse to make you pecs dance smh #agt — Ace (@DBcooper129) June 5, 2019

Crews joined Hough and Union as the newest additions to the show following the departure of judges Mel B, Heidi Klum and former host Tyra Banks.

“One of the many secrets to the success and longevity of America’s Got Talent is its fearless drive to reinvent itself,” said Meredith Ahr, the President of Alternative and Reality Group for NBC Entertainment, of the new personalities joining the show back in February.

“The next evolution of the format brings in fresh expert eyes to join Simon and Howie on the panel. Gabrielle and Julianne are two of the most aspirational women in the business, on top of being electric entertainers with talent across disciplines,” Ahr added. “I am excited to see how their knowledge, compassion and sheer joy enhance the experience for acts and viewers alike. As their partner in crime, host Terry Crews will continue to light up the stage with his quick wit and unending charm.”

Best thing about America’s Got Talent is Terry Crews!!!@#terrycrews@#agt — Kelly (@jbk012) June 5, 2019

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.