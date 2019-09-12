‘America’s Got Talent’ Fans Believe They Know Who Wins Season 14 Ahead of Finale Week

America’s Got Talent set its top 10 acts Wednesday night, but fans have been convinced about who’s going to win it all for a while now. The NBC reality competition series will be crowning a winner for its latest season following one more performance episode Tuesday, followed by the live finale Wednesday night.

Tuesday’s new episode will see the remaining acts perform one more time including the Detroit Youth Choir, Benicio Bryant, Emanne Beasha, Kodi Lee, Light Balance Kids, Ndlovu Youth Choir, Ryan Niemiller, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, V. Unbeatable and Voices of Service.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many fans of the series, however, are predicting who is going to win the big prize before the final performances.

If we picked the winner tonight, here’s my rankings:

1. Kodi Lee

2. Ryan Niemiller

3. V.unbeatable

4. Voices of Service

5. Benicio Bryant

6. Emanne Beasha

7. Tyler Butler-Figueroa

8. Ndlovu Youth Choir

9. Light Balance Kids

10. Detroit Youth Choir #AGT #AGTResults — AGTCommenter (@AGTCommenter) September 12, 2019

“[AGT] Kodi Lee for the win unless he really messes up in the finals,” one user wrote.

“I think Kodi Lee will win the entire competition next week. I think he’s the front runner [AGT],” another user commented during Wednesday night’s episode.

“[Kodi Lee] will win and [Greg Morton] will be in second. That’s my final answer. [AGT],” another fan tweeted.

“Mark my words… [AGT] [AGT Auditions]…Kodi Lee & V. Unbeatable WILL be final 2. I can’t yet decide who will win but I’m thinking Kodi,” another one commented.

Lee made an impression on the judges, and audiences, from the very beginning when the singer, who is blind and has autism, wowed with a rendition of Leon Russell’s “A Song for You.” The performance got him the first Golden Buzzer of the season from judge Gabrielle Union. He once again stole the show when he performed Paul Simon’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” in the semifinals. His semifinals performance of Calum Scott’s “You Are the Reason” worked to secure him a spot in the finals.

While he will be facing some steep competition, it seems that many of the show’s viewers are rooting/believe Lee’s story and talent will lead him to the ultimate win next week.

To all future #AGT contestants: No matter how much or what talent you have, if you want to go far in the competition, make sure you have a super sad and/or emotionally heartbreaking story to tell. America votes on talent second. Best story wins! @agt @AGTAuditions #SoWrong — Scott K (@arirocked) September 12, 2019

“Kodi Lee is your winner, everyone else is shooting for 2nd place,” another fan wrote on social media.

“There’s your 2019 [AGT] winner right here; Kodi Lee proves once again that no matter what you can still reach your dream,” one fan wrote after Kodi’s quarterfinals performance.

America’s Got Talent will air its two-night season finale Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.