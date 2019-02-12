‘America’s Got Talent’ Adds Julianne Hough, Gabrielle Union as Judges

America’s Got Talent is shaking things up behind the judges’ table. NBC announced Monday that Dancing With the Stars alum Julianne Hough and actress Gabrielle Union would be replacing longtime judges Mel B and Heidi Klum for Season 14.

Hough and Union will join executive producer Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel on the judging panel.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There will also be a change in host going into the new season, as Tyra Banks will officially be replaced as host by actor Terry Crews, who is currently hosting the ongoing America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

“One of the many secrets to the success and longevity of America’s Got Talent is its fearless drive to reinvent itself,” said Meredith Ahr, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment in a press release. “The next evolution of the format brings in fresh expert eyes to join Simon and Howie on the panel. Gabrielle and Julianne are two of the most aspirational women in the business, on top of being electric entertainers with talent across disciplines. I am excited to see how their knowledge, compassion and sheer joy enhance the experience for acts and viewers alike.”

Ahr added, “As their partner in crime, host Terry Crews will continue to light up the stage with his quick wit and unending charm.”

“Our millions of longtime viewers have already embraced Terry as the host of AGT: The Champions, and we are excited to welcome Gabrielle and Julianne to the AGT family,” said Trish Kinane, President of Entertainment Programming, Fremantle North America. “They are ready to bring a new level of expertise, energy, entertainment and fun to our judging panel.”

In addition to her work on DWTS, Hough has gone on to star in movies like Footloose, Rock of Ages and Safe Haven, as well as the Emmy-winning Grease: Live!.

Union, who is executive producing and starring in the Bad Boys spinoff L.A.’s Finest, is known for her iconic roles in movies like Bring It On and Bad Boys II.

During the last season of America’s Got Talent, fans and judges alike were shocked and amazed by Shin Lim’s sleight of hand, with the magician going on to win the season. Currently airing is the first AGT spinoff, America’s Got Talent: The Champions, which premiered in January and has pitted past fan favorite winners against one another in competition.

Auditions for the upcoming season of America’s Got Talent are still being conducted, with interested acts being able to submit an online audition at AGTauditions.com up until 12 a.m. ET on Monday, March 4.

Photo credit: NBC