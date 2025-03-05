‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Shares Surprising Career Development

Mike Wolfe is taking his career to the big screen! After spending more than a decade traveling America in search of rare artifacts as the star of History Channel’s American Pickers, Wolfe, 60, is set to make his film debut in director Shaun Silva’s upcoming neo-Western Day of Reckoning.

Wolfe confirmed his casting in the upcoming film on Feb. 26 when his girlfriend Leticia Cline shared a trailer for the movie on Instagram, writing, “So excited that I got to have a part in The Day of Reckoning movie that will be released exclusively in Theaters nationwide on March 28th!”

Cline added that the movie stars Billy Zane, Zach Roerig, Cara Jade Myers, Trace Adkins, Scott Adkins, Yelawolf and Bones Owens, before teasing that “plenty more familiar faces (including mine and @mikewolfeamericanpicker)” also appear. She said the film is “a story too intense for your living room. Witness it in theaters only.”

Wolfe’s exact involvement in the movie, which hits theaters nationwide on March 28th, isn’t yet known. IMDb credits Wolfe in the role of Mark, while Cline is listed as playing “Herself.” Further details aren’t available at this time.

Wolfe previously teased his involvement in the project back in December when he shared a gallery of images and videos of himself and Cline on a motorcycle, telling his followers that he “threw my hat in the ring yesterday on the scripted side of things.” He tagged Silva in the post, asking, “You want to do a movie? Dude I’ve never done that before… You’ll be fine man. When there’s bikes @billyzane @thescottadkins @zach_roerig and @leticiacline I’m all in Thanks for an epic day y’all.”

After Cline shared her Feb. 26 post, which also appeared on Wolfe’s feed, Silva expressed his gratitude to the History Channel star, writing, “’Blessed to have you be part of my first feature directorial debut. We’ve been friends a long time, your support and faith in me and my career is amazing. Love you buddy!”

Day of Reckoning marks Silva’s directorial debut. Per the film’s synopsis, provided by Deadline, the movie follows “put-upon lawman John Dorsey (Roerig), who is on the verge of losing his wife and his job as sheriff and posses up with bullish U.S. Marshal Butch Hayden (Zane) to hold outlaw Emily Rouse (Myers) hostage. A battle of wills ensues as Emily turns the posse on themselves, but as her marauding husband and his gang approach, Emily and John realize they will need each other to survive.”

The movie will mark Wolfe’s acting debut. Wolfe, of course, is most recognized for his time on American Pickers. The series premiered on History Channel in 2010, and per the first decade followed Wolfe and his longtime friend Frank Fritz as they traveled across America. Fritz stepped away from the show during its 21st season in 2020. He passed away from stroke complications at age 60 on Sept. 30.