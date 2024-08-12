'American Pickers' Star Danielle Colby Addresses Death Hoax

American Pickers star Danielle Colby is setting the record straight on those ongoing death rumors. After several reports surfaced that a "huge tragedy" struck the History Channel star, claiming she'd died at the age of 48, Colby took to social media to confirm that she is alive and well.

Reposting screenshots of two of the death hoax reports – which included phrases like "HUGE TRAGEDY" and "with heavy hearts, we announce the passing," alongside an image of Colby – the reality TV star and famous burlesque dancer shared a quote from Mark Twain reading, "The report of my death was an exaggeration." Although Colby didn't offer much more comment, she did have one request: "please use a better f*cking photo when I do actually die."

(Photo: Danielle Colby - History Channel)

The false reports of Colby's passing, which come amid similar false reports targeting Frank Fritz, surfaced amid a recent health scare for the History Channel star, who sparked concern among fans when she abruptly stepped away from American Pickers after Season 23, Episode 15," Flea Market Junkie."

Although a reason for her temporary exit wasn't immediately explained, Colby later revealed on Instagram and Patreon, per The Sun, that she was diagnosed with uterine fibroids growths made of muscle and tissue that form in or on the wall of the uterus, according to the Cleveland Clinic. She explained that due to "the number and size of the fibroids," her doctor told her she "was going to need to have my uterus removed regardless of whether the biopsy came back cancerous or not." Colby added that she was receiving medications to help with the "incredibly painful" condition and was also "getting iron infusions twice a week." After undergoing a hysterectomy, she returned to American Pickers in Season 24.

More recently, Colby underwent surgery to remove a tumor on her face in December 2023. The History star told followers at the time that after "experiencing incredible pain through my face, jaw, ear, neck, arm and hand on my right side," she was diagnosed with Trigeminal neuralgia, "and a tumor in my face is the culprit." Colby underwent surgery to remove the tumor, and said "the pain throughout my entire body that has prevented me from doing so much is almost gone" after the procedure.

Colby thankfully made a full recovery, and she has been keeping busy ever since. An American Pickers staple – she has appeared in more than 360 episodes since 2010 – Colby appeared throughout the show's most recent episodes in Season 25. She also still works as a burlesque dancer, touring with the Burlesque Le Moustache troupe.