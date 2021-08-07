'American Pickers' Alum Frank Fritz Teases Own TV Series Amid Fallout With Co-Star Mike Wolfe

✖

Former American Pickers star Frank Fritz now believes he should have his own television series after seeing the support he received after the History Channel and former co-star Mike Wolfe confirmed he would not be returning. Fritz said last month he had not spoken with Wolfe in two years, accusing Wolfe of never reaching out to him after he had back surgery. On July 21, Wolfe and History confirmed Fritz has left the show for good in a statement Fritz later called "bulls—."

In another interview with The Sun, Fritz said he was still willing to go back to American Pickers if he is invited back, but he does have a Plan B. "Thousands of people want me back, they’ve got a petition to get me back on the show," Fritz said. “I could go either way and find a new show, have something new, and have just as much fun. That’s what it’s all about, being satisfied with yourself and having a little bit of fun."

Now that Fritz is healthy, he believes he is in the "mode right now" to get back on television. "I’m in the position now where if there was a show or something, they could pick me up," Fritz told The Sun. “They know I can work 15 hours a day, they know I can work seven days a week. They know I have been working for 10, 12 years and that I have the capabilities and the qualities to do it."

Fritz claimed he recently spoke with a member of the American Pickers crew who said it would be a "total loss" if he doesn't get back on television in some capacity. "He was saying ‘You’re such a talented person, you need to do a lot of different things,'" Fritz said, adding that he has seen comments on social media from fans who want him back.

Fritz first spoke out to The Sun on July 19, revealing that he was no longer speaking with Wolfe after his former co-star never reached out after his back surgery. Following that interview, History and Wolfe confirmed on July 21 that Fritz was not coming back. "I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey," Wolfe's statement read.

That statement was "bulls—," according to Fritz, who told The Sun he didn't think Wolfe wrote it himself. "I don’t believe in ten years he’s said five nice things to me, you know? Unless he was cutting somebody else down and we were both laughing," he told The Sun this week. He insisted he told the truth earlier when he said Wolfe hasn't spoken to him in two years and never called to check in on him after he hurt his back.

"He knows I hurt my back, everyone in the whole network knew I hurt my back, but did one person - just one - call and see how I was? No," Fritz told The Sun. "So how does that make you feel? It makes you feel like you’re just a number. It was like ‘Oh you hurt your back? Well, life goes on, you know. F— you.”