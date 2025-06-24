‘American Idol’ Winner Marries Former NFL Cheerleader

Laine Hardy and Jordan Gautreau are married.

The American Idol Season 17 winner, 24, tied the knot with the former New Orleans Saints cheerleader on Friday, exchanging vows in an outdoor ceremony at Magnolia Fields in Zachary, La.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hardy and Gautreau shared the big news on Instagram Saturday, posting photos from their big day with the caption, “Officially introducing Mr. And Mrs. Hardy 06/20/25.”

The former New Orleans Pelicans dancer wore an elegant off-the-shoulder gown while saying “I do” to her new husband, who wore a dark blue tuxedo. The couple’s 4-month-old son, Hollis James, also wore a midnight blue suit to match his dad, as per The Advocate.

As the night went on, the bride changed her full-length gown in for a shorter, ruffled dress perfect for dancing the night away. Hardy, meanwhile, ditched his jacket and undid a few buttons on his shirt as he celebrated his nuptials.

Hardy and Gautreau, who met and started dating in 2022, announced in September that they were not only engaged but were also expecting their first child together.

“We are so excited for this chapter of our lives. Looking forward to God’s plan for us. The biggest surprise and the easiest YES!” Gautreau wrote on Instagram at the time, showing off her engagement ring and revealing she was due with their baby boy in 2025. “Can’t wait for our new title as parents and to plan a wedding #partywiththehardys.”

In February 2025, the singer and dancer welcomed son Hollis. “Welcome to the world Hollis James Hardy! We are over the moon about this little boy,” the couple wrote at the time. “An absolute gift from God. Let the adventure begin!”

After Hardy won American Idol Season 17 in 2019, the Louisiana native released his debut album Here’s to Anyone in 2021. Three years later in September 2024, Hardy released the new song “That Man.”