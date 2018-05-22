The Top 2 ‘American Idol’ Contestants Just Revealed They Are Dating

The American Idol season finale featured a stunning surprise during the final 15 minutes when the top two finalists, Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Maddie Poppe, got ready to perform “Over The Rainbow” together.

“Maddie’s like my best pal and I’ve known her since the beginning of Hollywood Week, and you know, she actually happens to be my girlfriend,” Caleb said to a stunned crowd.

The audience roared, and the couple hugged while Katy Perry spun around in her chair.

Then, the two sang a beautiful rendition of “Over The Rainbow/What a Wonderful World” Towards the end of the song, the two held hands.

Afterwards, host Ryan Seacrest said it was too much for him to take, especially with the couple’s parents looking on. The host then told them they were being sent on a trip to Hawaii.

Later, Poppe was revealed to be the winner. She performed “Going Gone Gone” through tears.

Fans at home were shocked by the announcement, although some were not entirely surprised.

“@AmericanIdol just went #hunger games on us w/@calebleemusic & @MaddiePoppe announcing they’re a couple,” one fan joked.

“Best finale ever! I just suggested that @MaddiePoppe and @calebleemusic would look cute together…having them confirm that they are actually together makes it perfect,” another added.

Caleb is a 19-year-old from Dallas, Georgia, while the 20-year-old Poppe is a student from Clarksville, Iowa.

According to the Waverly Newspapers, Poppe was previously on The Voice in 2016. After she missed out on that show, she went back to the basics and learned how to be a better singer and musician.

“I think every musician has to be told no before something really big happens for them,” Poppe told the Newspapers. “I really think I needed to go through that experience because… it tested my determination [and] my perseverance.”

She said she started watching Idol when she was 7 years old. Now, she’s an Idol winner herself.

“It just seemed right to audition for this because it’s something I kind of grew up on,” she said.

