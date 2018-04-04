‘American Idol’ Fans Can’t Believe the Judges Sent Home This Remarkable Singer

Narrowing down the talented American Idol contestants to just 24 singers can’t be an easy job, but fans of the ABC show think the judges made a major mistake eliminating Thaddeus Johnson from the competition.

Going into the final judgement, the stunning singer said he thought he had done everything he could to distinguish himself as an artist eight years after being eliminated during the same phase of the singing competition he was about to confront.

“I can’t say that I’m not nervous going into the final judgement,” he said. “I mean eight years ago, this is literally where I got cut. Then I wasn’t ready, but I feel like God has really brought me through this journey in my life to be ready for this moment.”

He continued: “Everything I’ve been through before is starting to make sense. It’s for this moment.”

But the judges weren’t so sure.

“He is a great singer, but sometimes things have to have a little grit to them,” judge Katy Perry said after Sunday’s performance.

Judge Lionel Richie was the one to break the bad news to Johnson, however. “There are levels of talent…,” he said. “There’s so much talent that we have to spread into 24 slots. We all think that now is the right time, but in this case, my friend, now is not the right time.”

Perry added, “Thaddeus, you’ll rise.”

But those reassurances didn’t help the heartbroken Johnson, who tearfully said he guess he “didn’t do enough.”

Fans were irate that Johnson was eliminated in favor of some other singers they thought were less talented.

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

