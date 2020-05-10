'American Idol': Luke Bryan Brings 'Special' Guest Along for Disney Night and Mother's Day Show

✖

American Idol is looking quite different these days. Due to the ongoing coronavirus spread, the hit ABC reality singing competition had to switch things up and in doing so, move to a brand new format never before seen in the series' 18-season run. The competition has moved to a filming at each of the contestants houses as well as the judges and hosts. As a result, the show has seen some unique twists along the way, including a few surprises from Katy Perry.

Luke Bryan appears to be the next judge to add some new looks from behind the judges' panel, sharing on Instagram that he'll have a "special guest" besides him on Sunday's episode as the Top 11, which includes Makayla Phillips who was saved by the judges, gets trimmed down to the Top 7. "A special 4 legged guest joins me on the new episode of #AmericanIdol. [Choc and Boss Bryan] and I can't wait to find out who makes the Top 7 TONIGHT," Bryan wrote on Instagram.

American Idol has seen the judges bring a new dynamic during these at-home episodes. Perry first sported some wild costumes, first dressing up as hand sanitizer before donning a toilet paper outfit last week. As for the competition, the show is heating up as it narrows down ahead of the finale episode. Francisco Martin has been strong throughout, even singing a Katy Perry song in front of the judge in the Top 20, but he faces some stiff competition from the other 10 finalists. Louis Knight, Grace Leer, who outlasted Lauren Mascitti in America's Vote, and Just Sam are among the final few contestants left standing with aspirations of winning the show.

Meanwhile, Phillips, who thought her run on the show ended after the Top 10 were initially announced but later found out she was saved by the judges, is just appreciating everything that is to come of this opportunity. “Obviously everyone wants America to vote them through, but I almost feel it means more that the judges saved me. It just shows that they really believe in me. That’s wild," she said before going on to explain how things have changed amid the coronavirus. “Everything has been absolutely a dream come true. It’s everything I could have thought it would be and then more. Obviously with the quarantine and having to do things at home is definitely different and not really what I expected but still just as amazing."

American Idol will air at 8 p.m. on ABC on Sunday.