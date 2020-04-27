'American Idol' Top 20: Katy Perry Draws Fun Reactions With Her Hand Sanitizer Costume
American Idol is undergoing a first in its 18-year run. The music competition has had to make a serious adjustment to its plans amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as production sought to find a way to complete the season.
In order to finish up the final few rounds, the show made the decision to air the Top 20 singing remotely. With such a drastic change, the first time in show history the finals weren't filmed in Hollywood, many eyes were glued to their television sets to see how the new format would unfold. Ahead of Sunday's first remote round, Katy Perry brought a few laughs as she donned quite the outfit. The "Teenage Dream" singer, who previously poked fun by referencing social distancing, shared a photo of her sporting a hand sanitizer costume prior to Sunday's episode.
We at #AmericanIdol are keeping it both fresh and CLEAN! Tune in for the 1st ever episode from our homes tonight @ 8/7c on @abcnetwork. It’s up to u to narrow us down to our top 🔟! And I’ll be going live on Facebook at 4:30pm PT / 7:30pm ET before the east coast broadcast! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/G11wH3Jzmc— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 26, 2020
After seeing her costume, many fans were quick to react to the hilarious get-up.
I cannot take @KatyPerry seriously in this outfit!! 😂🤣🤣 I just keep laughing!! #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/YyFOiQYiEZ— Morgan Fights Pain (@morganlr102) April 27, 2020
I’ve seen it all. @katyperry in a bottle of #AmericanIdol hand sani. 😂 pic.twitter.com/PfxxBpiWEU— Mike Brookbank (@brookbanktv) April 27, 2020
I should have known you'd have an outfit like that Katy lol. Do you have an Outfit for everything 🌸— Mercy (@windmaster5000) April 26, 2020
i’ve got my very own bottle of Cleany Perry Hand Sanitizer on my desk! 🤪 @AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/lzk6QvqGyC— sarah ♡☼ (@xkatycatsarah) April 26, 2020
You are a national treasure ✨💕— Nico Liberatore (@kneecoooo) April 26, 2020
I can’t with @katyperry she has to change her outfit lol 😂 #americanidol— ταmi (@tami282) April 27, 2020
OMG 🤣🤣🤣 I love you Queen— Samuel 🌊🐬 (@SamuelxPerry) April 26, 2020