'American Idol' Top 20: Katy Perry Draws Fun Reactions With Her Hand Sanitizer Costume

American Idol is undergoing a first in its 18-year run. The music competition has had to make a serious adjustment to its plans amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as production sought to find a way to complete the season.

In order to finish up the final few rounds, the show made the decision to air the Top 20 singing remotely. With such a drastic change, the first time in show history the finals weren't filmed in Hollywood, many eyes were glued to their television sets to see how the new format would unfold. Ahead of Sunday's first remote round, Katy Perry brought a few laughs as she donned quite the outfit. The "Teenage Dream" singer, who previously poked fun by referencing social distancing, shared a photo of her sporting a hand sanitizer costume prior to Sunday's episode.

We at #AmericanIdol are keeping it both fresh and CLEAN! Tune in for the 1st ever episode from our homes tonight @ 8/7c on @abcnetwork. It’s up to u to narrow us down to our top 🔟! And I’ll be going live on Facebook at 4:30pm PT / 7:30pm ET before the east coast broadcast! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/G11wH3Jzmc — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 26, 2020

After seeing her costume, many fans were quick to react to the hilarious get-up.