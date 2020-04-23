Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Reportedly Facing Relationship 'Ups and Downs' Due to Pregnancy

Quarantining may have gotten the best of couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. It seems as though the couple has hit a few bumps in the road when it comes to their relationship. Perry, who is expecting her first child with her soon-to-be husband, told fellow American Idol host Ryan Seacrest that the two have had "a lot of friction" between them but for fans not to worry because they "get down to the mat and come back every time."

One source vouched to that according to Us Weekly, saying, "Orlando and her are having some ups and downs right now. Katy is dealing with the nerves of being a first-time parent, and Orlando is stressing about having a baby in their lives at this time," but that the American Idol judge "is overjoyed and elated that she is pregnant" because "she's always wanted to be a mom." Perry announced to her fans that she was expecting her first child in her music video for "Never Worn White."

In an Instagram Live video, fans were asking her how the process of being pregnant has been for her and she revealed a few cravings she's developed. "I like, literally, never cared for spice, and now, I have to carry Tobasco sauce in my purse like that woman. Like, I'm not that woman," she said. "I am Karen with her Tobasco sauce. Some people have essential oils, and I have Tobasco sauce. ... I've been eating the same burrito for weeks on end." After her initial announcement, she also delivered the surprising news to her AI audience when she and fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie told their viewers. In an interview with PEOPLE, Bryan spoke highly of his co-worker saying he things she's going to be a great mom. "She's going to be a blast to have as a mom. I couldn't imagine growing up in her household. Even when I talk about me and my kids, she's checking out how I juggle the kids. We'll see one day if it ever happens how she'll respond, but I know she's going to be an amazing mom."

Bloom and Perry announced their engagement on Valentines Day in 2019. They shared a sweet photo with their fans online when they decided to tell everyone the following day. Perry's mother, Mary Hudson, also published photos of the romantic proposal on Facebook, showing the singer cuddled up with her fiancé beneath a giant heart-shaped floral arrangement. Perry, who was married to Russel Brand from 2010 to 2012, detailed to Paper Magazine on why she's going to say "I do" of a second time. "I'm very pragmatic and logistical and I am less fantastical about things," she said. "I mean, I was married when I was 25. I'm 34. It was almost 10 years ago. I was like, 'One person for the rest of my life,' and I'm not so sure that that idea is for me. I'm just such a different person than I was."