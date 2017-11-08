New ‘American Idol’ Judges Unite for the First Time

American Idol is on its way back for the first time in a few years, but it’s going to have a very different look than fans might be used to.

Moving from FOX to ABC, the reality competition series has hired an all-new cast of judges to rule over this year’s contestants. This morning on Good Morning America, the new trio appeared together for the first time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Country star Luke Bryan, pop sensation Katy Perry and vocal icon Lionel Richie all took to the GMA stage to talk about the American Idol revival.

In addition to chatting with Robin and Michael about their experiences together, the judges also spilled a little bit about the new season, as well as shared their thoughts on the tragedy in Las Vegas.

New Auditions

While the judges might be different, the American Idol process is going to be very similar. Contestants will audition in various cities around the country, and the three judges will decide whether or not they deserve to compete.

During their appearance in GMA, this new trio shared a little bit about what this audition process has been like for them.

One thing is certain, this season is going to be unlike any other in American Idol history.

The New Season

As if it wasn’t already obvious that this season would stand out, the judges opened up about what they bring to the table that will help make American Idol exciting again.

Lionel Richie says that he will bring experience to the table, since he’s been around a time or two. On the other hand, Perry and Bryan will be able to provide some flair for the younger audience.

Regardless of how they choose to judge the competition, it’s very clear that these three are taking their new American Idol responsibilities very seriously. Don’t worry though, they’re still having plenty of fun along the way.

Las Vegas

“Prayer without action is powerless.” – @katyperry, @LionelRichie, and @LukeBryanOnline share their thoughts on the Las Vegas shooting pic.twitter.com/sNLNvPz2EF — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 4, 2017

America is still reeling from the terrorist attack on the Las Vegas strip this past weekend, where at least 59 people died while attending a country music festival.

The judges were asked about this tragedy while on GMA this morning, and they weren’t shy about sharing their feelings.

Many have offered thoughts and prayers to the victims and, while the judges understand that those things are important, they reiterate that thoughts and prayers aren’t enough. The trio called for more action by our government to make sure an act of such unspeakable evil like this one doesn’t happen again.