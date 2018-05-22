‘American Idol’ Fans Have Mixed Feelings About the New Winner

Maddie Poppe may have won the honor of being the first American Idol reboot champion, but not everyone agrees with her big win.

During the nailbiter of a two-part finale Sunday and Monday, each member of the final three performed three songs: a hometown dedication, a repeat of their favorite song of the season, and their winner’s single.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In addition to performances by Caleb, Gabby, and Maddie, four past contestants — Jonny Brenns, Catie Turner, Michelle Sussett and Harper Grace — also made their return to the stage to perform an original song medley.

Caleb Lee Hutchinson performed hometown dedication song to Dallas, Georgia , “Folsom Prison Blues” by Johnny Cash; his personal choice of “Don’t Close Your Eyes” by Keith Whitley; and his winner’s single, “Johnny Cash Heart.”

Gabby Barrett performed her hometown dedication, “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey, to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with a repeat performance of “Little Red Wagon” by Miranda Lambert, and her winner’s single: “Rivers Deep.”

Maddie Poppe dedicated “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac to her hometown of Clarksville, Iowa and took a risk with a repeat of her own original song, “Don’t Ever Let Your Children Grow Up.” Her winner’s circle song, “Going Going Gone,” completed the set.

When Poppe’s victory was announced Monday, fans immediately took to Twitter to let their opinion be known.

Many were congratulatory of the talented musician, celebrating her big win.

Yay!!!!! So happy for maddie!!!! She deserved it!!!! #AMERICANIDOL — Ann Mc (@annbuono24) May 22, 2018

Others thought Hutchinson and Barrett had been robbed.

#AmericanIdol. No Way!!! Sorry she’s just average singer. GABBY SHOULD HAVE WON!! @AmericanIdol — Octoberborngirl (@octoberborngirl) May 22, 2018

At least a girl won but ugh what a BORE #Americanidol — Lou’s Reality (@LouandReality) May 22, 2018

Photo credit: Kevork Djansezian / Getty