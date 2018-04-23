Reality

‘American Idol’ Fans Cannot Believe Michelle Sussett Is Still Competing

During Sunday’s live episode of American Idol, fans at home could not understand how Michelle […]

By

During Sunday’s live episode of American Idol, fans at home could not understand how Michelle Sussett is still competing on the show.

A few weeks after performing a bilingual version of Beyonce’s “If I Were a Boy” that fans did not like, Sussett is still on the show. She reached the Top 14 episode, and belted out a version of “Friends” by Marshmello and Anne-Marie. After the performance, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie both showered her with praise, but Katy Perry had some critiques.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When I was watching you, at first it felt like I was watching Shakira at the beginning stages,” Perry said. “But I think you have to remember there’s a difference between performing live here for the audience and actually performing for the people who are voting, watching at home on television and on their devices. You might want to play more towards them, especially with your song choice. I don’t think this was the best song to actually present all of your talent.”

Sussett’s story as an immigrant from Venezuela has connected with some viewers, but others are focused on her singing and did not exactly like it.

One fan wanted Simon Cowell to come back to give her some harsh criticism.

One fan wondered why no one is telling her she is off-pitch.

Another fan said her mother agreed with Perry that Sussett picked a bad song.

Another could not understand how she reached the Top 14.

Here are some other harsh critiques of her performance.

Sussett does have some fans though. There were a few compliments from viewers.

Photo credit: ABC

Tagged:
,

Related Posts