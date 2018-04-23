‘American Idol’ Fans Cannot Believe Michelle Sussett Is Still Competing

During Sunday’s live episode of American Idol, fans at home could not understand how Michelle Sussett is still competing on the show.

A few weeks after performing a bilingual version of Beyonce’s “If I Were a Boy” that fans did not like, Sussett is still on the show. She reached the Top 14 episode, and belted out a version of “Friends” by Marshmello and Anne-Marie. After the performance, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie both showered her with praise, but Katy Perry had some critiques.

“When I was watching you, at first it felt like I was watching Shakira at the beginning stages,” Perry said. “But I think you have to remember there’s a difference between performing live here for the audience and actually performing for the people who are voting, watching at home on television and on their devices. You might want to play more towards them, especially with your song choice. I don’t think this was the best song to actually present all of your talent.”

Sussett’s story as an immigrant from Venezuela has connected with some viewers, but others are focused on her singing and did not exactly like it.

One fan wanted Simon Cowell to come back to give her some harsh criticism.

Where’s Simon Cowell when you need him? NO MICHELLE YOU GOTTA GOOOOO #itsanoforme #AmericanIdol — AnnMarie (@drunkontlb) April 23, 2018

One fan wondered why no one is telling her she is off-pitch.

Why doesn’t anyone tell Michelle Susset that’s she’s always off pitch? #americanidol — madison (@_madisonclaudia) April 23, 2018

Another fan said her mother agreed with Perry that Sussett picked a bad song.

Watching my mom and uncle react to #AmericanIdol performances may be my favorite thing. Uncle is ready to vote for Caleb. Mom thinks Michelle picked a horrible song. — Nadia (@nad1223) April 23, 2018

Another could not understand how she reached the Top 14.

Michelle is awful how did she make top 14??? #AmericanIdol — Destany 🌳 (@DezzyThomp) April 23, 2018

Here are some other harsh critiques of her performance.

Michelle is just not top 10 #AmericanIdol — Patrick Roupp (@patrickr2112) April 23, 2018



Never understood y they put Michelle through……now I guess the judges see too. Chic can’t sing. #americanidol not 1 note on key — Amy B Rob (@myturnnow32) April 23, 2018



Michelle is a hard NO.

Trying too hard and screeching too much.#americanidol — Baron Von Awesome (@CappyD) April 23, 2018

Sussett does have some fans though. There were a few compliments from viewers.

Michelle isn’t my favourite, but that was AMAZING!!! #AmericanIdol — Queen Bree (@BreeJess) April 23, 2018



Michelle has hit her stride tonite. Good job #AmericanIdol — Chris (@ooohchile) April 23, 2018

