'American Idol' Contestant's Reason for Exit From Top 12 Revealed by ABC Rep

Monday night's all-new episode of American Idol left fans shocked when it was announced contestant Wyatt Pike had mysteriously dropped out of the singing competition. Pike had been a leading contestant on the series and a fan favorite, with his sudden absence raising a number of questions and sparking plenty of discussions online. Now the reason for his exit from the series has been revealed.

According to an American Idol spokesperson, the Park City, Utah native "could not continue due to personal reasons." That spokesperson told the Washington Post following the episodes that "we cannot comment further.” At this time, the exact reasoning for Pike's exit remains unclear, and the promising Idol hopeful has not yet addressed his departure publicly.

This is a developing story…