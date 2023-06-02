'American Idol' Contestant Defends Katy Perry Against 'Bullying' Allegations

American Idol alum Oliver Steele is defending judge Katy Perry against bullying accusations after contestant Sarah Beth Liebe said she felt like Perry made comments that were "mom shaming" her early on in Season 21. Steele, who made it to the Top 8 on the most recent Idol season last month, took to Instagram to praise Perry and request that the "Roar" singer remain on the show amid rumors of her possible exit.

"I've seen a lot of rumors going around the internet about Katy Perry possibly leaving Idol and I don't necessarily know what's true and what's not. Here is what I know about @katyperry," the musician wrote. "Katy is not a bully, nor does she shame people, I remember being nervous at my audition, nervous during Hollywood week, hell even nervous throughout various points in the competition. Katy has an incredible ability to not just tell what emotional state you're in, but to be able to tell what's holding you back."

"I love all the judges, but Katy always seemed to be able to look into my soul and tell exactly what was troubling me, or what it was I was struggling with," he continued, saying that it was Perry who ultimately helped him find himself. "It's one thing to teach someone to believe in their ability, which the judges are fabulous at. Katy reminded me to believe in who I am as an artist. She challenged me to push myself, to take on challenges that made me uncomfortable. I'm a better musician and artist after Katy Perry pushed me to believe in my potential, and to exceed my limitations." He concluded with an aside to Perry herself. "I dunno if you'll see this, but I hope you stay on American Idol," he wrote. "You're a guiding light, an incredible teacher. And you made me believe that I am my own hero. Thank you for everything."

Perry's exchange with Liebe took place in March during the audition phase of Season 21. When the 25-year-old mother of three introduced herself, Perry, who is mom to 2-year-old Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom, noted that the singer looked just 16, and began fanning herself in apparent shock. "If Katy lays on the table, I think I'm going to pass out," Liebe said, to which Perry quipped, "Honey, you've been laying on the table too much."

Soon after, Liebe took to TikTok to say Perry's joke "wasn't super kind." She added, "It was embarrassing to have that on TV, and it was hurtful and that's that," adding, "I think that women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool and I think that mom shaming is super lame and I think that it's hard enough to be a mom and it's hard enough to be a woman." Liebe concluded her message, "I see all of the young moms and just moms in general... keep loving your babies. Nobody deserves to feel crappy about that."