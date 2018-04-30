Two ‘American Idol’ Contestants Are Dating, and Twitter Can’t Handle It

Sorry ladies, Cade Foehner is taken — by another American Idol contestant!

The rocker, 21, got called out by host Ryan Seacrest during Sunday’s Disney-themed episode after doing his take of “Kiss the Girl” from The Little Mermaid. When asked if he was thinking of anyone special during the song, before the cameras panned over to fellow contestant Gabby Barrett.

Foehner then confirmed that he was seeing the 18-year-old, much to judge Katy Perry’s joking dismay.

“Who is she!” she shouted in a deep voice, playing as if she was going to flip a table.

The couple has recently been rumored to be seeing each other after being spotted holding hands at a party.

“Throughout the entire 2 plus hours at the after party they tried and tried and tried not to hold hands but they couldn’t help it and held hands and kept rubbing each others elbows in a very romantic way,” an eyewitness told Hollywood Life last week. “They kept staring at each other like high school sweethearts and anytime they would take a group pic with others at the party they’d always try to be next to each other to make sure they could touch each other.”

“It should be very interesting if they get in the top two because they are for sure falling in love because they were in a constant flirtation with each other,” the eyewitness continued. “They tried to hide it but anyone that was paying attention could tell they really like each other.”

Fans watching on Twitter soon let their feelings about the couple be known.

CADE CONFIRMED HE’S DATING GABBY MY HEART IS BURSTING #AmericanIdol — chidi (@catiesturner) April 30, 2018

Who saw tht coming with cade and gabby ? 😂 #AmericanIdol — A r i a n n a 🌻 (@typical_arianna) April 30, 2018

CADE AND GABBY ARE A THING I CANT HANDLE THIS OMG #AmericanIdol — autumn rose (@NlALLMEMORIES) April 30, 2018

Cade and gabby?!? Please let that be a thing 😍 #AmericanIdol — hope.🐱 (@hoperene95) April 30, 2018

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

